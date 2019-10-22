Living in Luxe London by Society Developments: The Top 5 Advantages

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxe London , the latest luxury high-rise condominium, by Society Developments , has quickly risen above the competition. This 19-story, 300-unit, building has everything residents could desire, which is why it has plenty of advantages over the competition. The advantages of living in Luxe London include hassle-free property management, cutting edge eco-friendly technology, first-class building amenities, and luxury finishes.Hassle-Free Property ManagementSociety Developments has partnered up with top property management company, Craft Property Group to provide Luxe London Residents with hassle-free management. During their 25 years of experience, Craft Property Group has had a track record of 100% occupancy in all of the properties they manage. Craft Property Group manages the daily operations at Luxe London. They ensure to find the perfect tenants by handling the application process, markets available units and collects rent from residents.Cutting Edge and Eco-Friendly TechnologyAside from having luxury finishes and top-of-the-line amenities, Luxe London offers cutting edge and eco-friendly technology. All of the water closets and lavatory faucets are low consumptions, which reduces the water consumption of all 300 units. Luxe London also has energy efficient windows, low-consumption LED lighting, and occupancy sensors lighting control. Luxe London also encourages its residents to recycle.First-Class Building AmenitiesAs leaders in world-class amenities, Society Developments ensured Luxe London exceeded the expectations. Luxe London offers 24-hour security surveillance and access controlled keyless entry. Residents can also enjoy above ground and covered parking. The building also has an on-site business centre and private meeting space. As far as entertainment, Luxe London offers a 40-seat movie theatre, game rooms, rooftop lounge, and café lounge. To top it all, Luxe London also has a fully-equipped fitness centre, yoga studio, and a cedar sauna in the changing rooms.Luxury Finishes and Upgraded Move-In Ready SuitesAll of the Luxe London suites are fully upgraded and move-in ready. Each kitchen has modern stainless steel appliances, wide plank laminate flooring, and granite countertops with backsplash. Luxe London suites also have large windows with great views of London Business District. The luxury bathrooms feature glass showers, custom vanities with granite countertops, and stainless steel pulls.Premium Location for Young ProfessionalsBecause Society Developments created Luxe London with young professionals in mind, it’s in a prime location. Located in between the London business district and entertainment district, Luxe London is in a coveted location. Not to mention, Luxe London is near one of the largest malls in London. When residents choose to call Luxe London home, they will be able to work hard and play hard.With all of these advantages and more, it’s easy to see why Luxe London is the forerunner in luxury living and cutting edge technology. Ever since its formation in 2005, Society Developments has delivered only the best product when it comes to high-rise luxury living.



