Digital Classroom Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

New Study Reports "Digital Classroom Market 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025".

Introduction/Market Overview:

Global Digital Classroom Market Size, By Product Type, By Application, By Region; Growth Potential, Trends Analysis, Competitive Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025

Digital classrooms are gaining high traction across major educational institutions. The global digital classroom market is primarily driven by the rising number of initiatives that are being undertaken by government organizations, across the globe, for improving teaching strategies and enhancing the quality of education. The modern concept of smart classrooms and increased availability of advanced infrastructure has encouraged several educational institutes to adopt a digital classroom and digital education systems. The growing number of private international schools, that follow modern teaching strategies and digital training programs, are expected to drive the market growth.

Nowadays, students are more interested in creatively designed digital learning platforms, such as E-learning and M-learning solutions. The digital classrooms have successfully replaced the conventional teaching strategies and the education system. The main motive behind the use of digital education is to increase the interest of students in a particular subject. When students understand the topic better, they can further perform well in exams. The. Digital classroom systems are effectively designed to offer an enhanced and engaging experience for students. These systems have an easy yet attractive user interface that enables the teachers to operate the systems effectively and can further help in increasing the attention of students.

Digital classroom solutions include efficient performance evaluation modules, such as quiz, and online tests. Digital classroom solutions provide teachers with the ability to analyze and assess the performance of students. The rising adoption of learning analytics and cloud-based educational systems is expected to propel the market growth. Animated educational movies, engaging voice, and creating user interface increase the popularity of digital classrooms among students. Digital classroom solutions include educational tutorials by the subject experts, which further increases the product demand among students. Some digital classrooms include educational and scientific games that allow students to experiment the things virtually. All these features enhance the student's knowledge and performance.

Important Key Players Analysis: Oracle, Educomp, Ellucian, Echo360, Desire2Learn, Unit4, Saba, SMART Technologies, Dell, Promethean, Discovery Education, Pearson Education, Blackboard, Jenzabar, Adobe Systems, Desire2Learn, McGraw-Hill Education, and DreamBox Learning and more.

Market Segmentation

The global digital classroom market can be analyzed on the basis of the following segments-

Major product types-

Digital classroom hardware

Digital classroom software

Digital classroom content

The digital classroom hardware segment dominates the overall market owing to the ongoing advancements in the education sector, rising preference towards modern infrastructure, and increased adoption of digital education across major educational institutions. The digital classroom software segment is also expected to register considerable growth.

Based on the applications, digital classroom market can be segmented into-

K12

Higher education

K12 application segment is the most dominant segment responsible for driving the digital classroom market growth. Nowadays, prominent educational institutions are actively investing in digital content infrastructures, such as digital libraries. The educational institutions, across the globe, are investing in technology-equipped educational solutions that are extremely engaging and beneficial for improving student performance.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the digital classroom market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the most dominant market for the digital classroom. The growth of the North American digital classroom market can be attributed to the advancement in the education sector, ongoing improvement in education strategies and system, increased penetration of the internet, and the existence of some leading software and hardware vendors. An increase in collaboration among schools and digital classroom providers is another factor driving the product demand in North America. The Asia Pacific digital classroom market is expected to witness considerable growth due to growing inclination towards international schools that follow modern teaching procedures and have digital infrastructures like digital libraries, laboratories, and classrooms.

Industry News

ForClass, a leading student engagement platform, is attaining high popularity across the world. ForClass increases student's participation and accountability in the classroom while lessening preparation time for lecturers. The platform and distribution network apply to any instance in which lessons are assigned and topics are taught within a context. The organization has started by connecting with and targeting the school-based educational businesses, and further plans to expand its reach to other disciplines in the near future, including medicine, law, and international relations.

