Radix Health and One Touch Telehealth Announce Strategic Channel Partnership to Improve Patient Access

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix Health , Inc., provider of patient access technologies, and One Touch Telehealth , provider of virtual telehealth solutions designed specifically to empower healthcare organizations, announced a new partnership to improve patient access among practice groups, hospitals, and health systems.Through this partnership, One Touch Telehealth and Radix Health will help providers in improving patient access by offering a path to integrating physical and virtual appointment inventory to serve patients while optimizing provider utilization. One Touch Telehealth’s platform offers seamless, easy-to-use telehealth capabilities while Radix Health’s DASH platform allows providers to leverage those capabilities through its advanced scheduling, demand forecasting, and patient communications technologies.“We’re excited to partner with Radix Health in a shared effort to improve patient access for those who struggle the most to find care,” says One Touch Telehealth’s Co-founder and CEO Carrie Chitsey. “In working with shared clients, we’ll not only help providers in accessing overlooked, and oftentimes untapped, markets in health care, but we can also allow providers to meet their patients virtually to meet the everchanging demands of instant and immediately healthcare.”“Health systems are thinking about ways to improve access with more urgency than ever before,” explains Radix Health Co-founder and CEO Dr. Arun Mohan. “The DASH platform presents a great opportunity to expand access for patients, make it easier for providers to meet fluctuations in demand, and help large organizations to quickly respond to changing market conditions. This partnership will allow health systems to do just that with telehealth.”For more information on this partnership and its impact on patient access, tune on the top healthcare podcast “ The Executive Innovation Show ” to hear more details.About One Touch TelehealthOne Touch Telehealth is a leading provider of virtual telehealth solutions that empowers healthcare organizations to have its own solution in minutes. Providing scalable platforms to deliver care for any clinical setting, One Touch Telehealth gives health systems everything they need to power a 2-click simplicity telehealth program that provides the highest patient and provider adoption while focusing on patient outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.onetouchtelehealth.com About Radix HealthRadix Health is a technology company that believes that patient experience starts with patient access. Data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity and reducing delays in care. Radix Health helps leading medical groups to optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey - from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.



