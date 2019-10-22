Flexible Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market 2019, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Flexible Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges”

This report provides in depth study of “Flexible Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Flexible Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Overview

The packaging that is used for beverages and food products is known as food and beverage packaging products. Flexible paper food and beverage packaging provides various benefits like being tamper-resistant and protecting the food from the outside elements. Furthermore, a nutrition label that gives information regarding the nutritional quality of the food is also present on the packaging. Depending on the type of packaging that is used for the food and beverages and the consumption time, flexible paper food and beverage packaging materials can be disposable.

Disposable food packaging materials are mainly used for ready to eat food products or products that are ordered from restaurants. Foamed polystyrene more commonly known as Styrofoam is one of the most commonly used packaging materials and has a wide range of applications in both the flexible paper food and beverage packaging industry. Paper is widely emerging as a preferred packaging material because it is readily recyclable and easily biodegradable as compared to other packaging materials. This is a major reason why it is increasingly being employed.

The report published on the global flexible paper food and beverage packaging industry comprehensively analyzes the global market and provides an overview of the market. The scope of various products is discussed as well. Key manufacturers are strategically profiled and their business data that includes the market statistics, sales data, and a list of the various products are presented in the report. The sales revenue, volume, price, cost and capacity of the manufacturers is discussed in detail in the report.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Bemis

Sealed Air Corporation

Wihuri

Coveris

Lock&Lock

Huhtamaki

Sabert

Printpack

Visy Proprietary Limited

Tupperware

Silgan

Consolidated Container

Reynolds

PakPlast

LINPAC Packaging

Amcor Limited

Dart Container

D&W Fine Pack

Genpak

Bryce Corporation

Market Segmentation

The global flexible paper food and beverage packaging market can be split into different market segments based on the different types of products available and the different applications that the products can be used for.

Market split based on type:

• PET: Poly-Ethylene Terephthalate is a common packaging material used for food and beverages.

• PE: Polyethylene is the most common packaging material used in the present day.

• PP: Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer used to package products.

Market split based on applications: Based on the different applications that each product issued for they are divided into:

• Meat, Vegetables, and Fruits

• Deli and Dry Product

• Others

Regional Analysis

The report on the flexible paper food and beverage packaging market divides the globe into several smaller regions that include Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The market has been forecast for the period from 2019 to the year 2025 based on the different parameters that include the market share and volume. The data for the year 2013 to the year 2018 based on similar parameters are included in the report. The annual growth rate of the market for the different types and applications has been forecast from 2019 to 2025 and the data from 2013 to 2018 has been discussed in detail and is presented in the report.

Industry News

Some of the key attributes of the packaging systems are the hygienic designs available, improved inspection and robotic automation all of which were at display at the Pack Expo in Las Vegas. The system which was designed by Triangle Package Machinery is capable of filling upto 50 pouches per minute which includes Doyen bags, flat and standup pouches, and three sided seals.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Flexible Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

