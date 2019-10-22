Whey Protein Powder Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

New Study Reports "Whey Protein Powder Market 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025".

In the foremost, the Whey Protein Powder Market report provides a short description along with the definition, its key applications, and manufacturing process employed. The in-depth analysis of the Whey Protein Powder market is done by understanding the competitive landscape, recent trends in the industry, and the regional status. The report also studies the price margins of the product as well as risk factors that are associated with the manufacturers. Various dynamics are also included in the study of the Whey Protein Powder market that holds a robust influence over Whey Protein Powder market. The forecast period of Whey Protein Powder market is recorded for 2019 as the base year, which stretches over till 2025.

The whey protein global market share is expected to reach 5.6 million metric tons by 2024 and the expected Common Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for 2019-2024 is approximately 4.8%. Whey protein powder and other sports related nutrition products have experienced an unprecedented rise in the last few years. This is mainly because people have become more health conscious and are changing their lifestyle to inculcate healthy eating habits. The global whey protein powder market was valued at 6.5 billion US dollars in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% in the coming years.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Whey Protein Powder market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Whey Protein Powder market.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the noteworthy players prevalent in the global Fonterra, Saputo, Murray, DMK, Leprino Foods Co., Westland Milk Products, Glanbia Foods, Davisco, Milk Specialties Global, Agropur Inc., SachsenMilch, Grande Cheese Company, Milei, Carbery, Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory and more.

Market Segmentation

The global Whey Protein Powder market is analysed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global Whey Protein Powder market is segmented into General, Specially Formulated and Others.

By application, the Whey Protein Powder market is segmented into Athletes, Surgery Survivors, Poor Nutrition, Pregnant Woman and Others.

By Detailed Regional Analysis, the global Whey Protein Powder market is segmented and analyzed based on different aspects to gain a better understanding for the conjecture period. Such segmentation includes regional segmentation, among other aspects such as type, components, end-user industries, and applications. The regional segmentation has been carried out for five regions of Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Whey Protein Powder market in each regional segment mentioned above.

Industry News:

The global food & beverage sector is expected to grow exponentially over the coming years. The industry is witnessing specific trends of late which includes trends from the past as well as new trends.

Diets like keto and paleo are emerging with every passing day, while the entire world is rapidly adopting a holistic and organic approach to nutrition. This has a direct connection with the health and weight management of the population. Some powder form of nutrients is coming up which becomes easy to carry and consume. People are preferring more and more customized diets over generic food habits.

