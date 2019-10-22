VHF Air-Ground Communication Stations Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

VHF Air-Ground Communication Stations Market 2019

The global VHF Air-Ground Communication Stations Market is anticipated to expand at a growing speed. The VHF air-ground communication stations play an important role in air to ground communications between pilots and air-traffic controllers. Due to surge in the volume of air traffic, the VHF air-ground communication stations market is also becoming critical aspects for airline operations. More investments are likely to pour in this sector in the future.

Key Players

Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Rockwell Collins (US), and Honeywell International, Inc. (US) are some of the key players operating in the market and have accounted for nearly 91.71% of the market share in 2017. Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Selex ES Inc. (US), Becker Avionics (US), Viasat Inc. (US), Spaceon (China), and Raytheon Company (US) are some of the other players operating in the market.

Rapid technological advancements, emergence of wireless air-ground communication and improved software systems will propel the market size to a much greater extent. Moreover, factors like increasing demand for next-generation air-ground communications and commercialization of UAV are some other influencing factors resulting in expansion of the market size.

Technological developments encouraged by the government federal agencies and rapid innovations in the same are estimated to strengthen the market in the future. Issues linked with the availability of Radio Spectrum and more initial capital requirement are some of the hurdles that might restrain the global market from growing.

Market Segmentation

The global VHF Air-Ground Communication Stations Market has been divided into type and application. Based on the type, the market has been divided into portable VHF air-ground communication station and desktop. Based on the application, the market has been segmented into civil aviation air-ground communication, air traffic control system, military aviation communication, search & rescue and disaster relief operations.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global market of VHF Air-Ground Communication Stations has been analysed across the United States, European regions, India, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Middle East Asia and Africa. In North America, countries like US, Canada and Mexico are covered while countries such as the UK, France and Russia are covered under European region. North America market is estimated to grow in an inspiring way, which is mainly due to presence of the several prominent vendors from the VHF air-ground communication stations in the region. In APAC, countries such as Japan, China and India are covered. Region wise, the Asia-Pacific region is becoming lucrative market which is due to growing adoption of next-generation aircraft communication technologies in the aviation sector. Also, countries like China, South Korea and India are using VHF air-ground communication stations at their commercial and military airports, mainly for navigation and for flight tracking purposes. In addition, growing focus on communication component manufacturers on the development of next-generation systems will further fuel the VHF air-ground communication stations market in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the VHF Air-Ground Communication Stations Market might foray into new regions with an aim to cater to growing demand. Several agreements and contracts have taken place in the past between the governments and manufacturers which are likely to accentuate the growth. Additionally, government support and agreements with airlines are some of the strategies which are followed by the major players in the coming future.

