FinTech Market 2019 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast 2025

PUNE, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial technology (FinTech or fintech) is the new technology and innovation that aims to compete with traditional financial methods in the delivery of financial services.
FinTech market’ s growth is driven by the omnipresence of technology and innovation in the market which is helping the financial advisors to come up with new solutions to meet customers’ financial needs.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that FinTech will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global FinTech market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of FinTech market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
API
AI
Distributed Computing
Cryptography
Segmentation by application:
Financing
Asset Management
Payments
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Ant Financial
Adyen
Qudian
Xero
Sofi
Lufax
Avant
ZhongAn
Klarna
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global FinTech market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of FinTech market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global FinTech players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the FinTech with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global FinTech Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global FinTech Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 FinTech Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 FinTech Segment by Type
2.2.1 API
2.2.2 AI
2.2.3 Blockchain
2.2.4 Distributed Computing
2.2.5 Cryptography
2.3 FinTech Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global FinTech Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global FinTech Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 FinTech Segment by Application
2.4.1 Financing
2.4.2 Asset Management
2.4.3 Payments
2.5 FinTech Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global FinTech Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global FinTech Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global FinTech by Players
3.1 Global FinTech Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global FinTech Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global FinTech Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global FinTech Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Ant Financial
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 FinTech Product Offered
11.1.3 Ant Financial FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Ant Financial News
11.2 Adyen
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 FinTech Product Offered
11.2.3 Adyen FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Adyen News
11.3 Qudian
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 FinTech Product Offered
11.3.3 Qudian FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Qudian News
11.4 Xero
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 FinTech Product Offered
11.4.3 Xero FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Xero News
11.5 Sofi
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 FinTech Product Offered
11.5.3 Sofi FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Sofi News
11.6 Lufax
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 FinTech Product Offered
11.6.3 Lufax FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Lufax News
11.7 Avant
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 FinTech Product Offered
11.7.3 Avant FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Avant News
11.8 ZhongAn
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 FinTech Product Offered
11.8.3 ZhongAn FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 ZhongAn News
11.9 Klarna
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 FinTech Product Offered
11.9.3 Klarna FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Klarna News
……Continued
