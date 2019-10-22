FinTech Market 2019 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial technology (FinTech or fintech) is the new technology and innovation that aims to compete with traditional financial methods in the delivery of financial services.

FinTech market’ s growth is driven by the omnipresence of technology and innovation in the market which is helping the financial advisors to come up with new solutions to meet customers’ financial needs.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that FinTech will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global FinTech market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of FinTech market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

API

AI

Distributed Computing

Cryptography

Segmentation by application:

Financing

Asset Management

Payments

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3487614-global-fintech-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023



We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Ant Financial

Adyen

Qudian

Xero

Sofi

Lufax

Avant

ZhongAn

Klarna

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global FinTech market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of FinTech market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global FinTech players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the FinTech with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global FinTech Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global FinTech Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 FinTech Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 FinTech Segment by Type

2.2.1 API

2.2.2 AI

2.2.3 Blockchain

2.2.4 Distributed Computing

2.2.5 Cryptography

2.3 FinTech Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global FinTech Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global FinTech Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 FinTech Segment by Application

2.4.1 Financing

2.4.2 Asset Management

2.4.3 Payments

2.5 FinTech Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global FinTech Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global FinTech Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global FinTech by Players

3.1 Global FinTech Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global FinTech Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global FinTech Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global FinTech Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Ant Financial

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 FinTech Product Offered

11.1.3 Ant Financial FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Ant Financial News

11.2 Adyen

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 FinTech Product Offered

11.2.3 Adyen FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Adyen News

11.3 Qudian

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 FinTech Product Offered

11.3.3 Qudian FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Qudian News

11.4 Xero

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 FinTech Product Offered

11.4.3 Xero FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Xero News

11.5 Sofi

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 FinTech Product Offered

11.5.3 Sofi FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Sofi News

11.6 Lufax

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 FinTech Product Offered

11.6.3 Lufax FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Lufax News

11.7 Avant

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 FinTech Product Offered

11.7.3 Avant FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Avant News

11.8 ZhongAn

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 FinTech Product Offered

11.8.3 ZhongAn FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 ZhongAn News

11.9 Klarna

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 FinTech Product Offered

11.9.3 Klarna FinTech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Klarna News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3487614-global-fintech-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.