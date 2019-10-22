Global Scar Treatment Market Expected to Reach US$ 41.77 Billion by 2024 with Increasing CAGR Value at 10.1%

Scar Treatment market report provides analysis for the period 2011 – 2024, wherein the period from 2018 to 2024 is the forecast period and 2017 as base year.

VANCOUVER , WASHINGTON , UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Scar Treatment Market was valued at US$ 21.36 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$ 41.77 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017.

Increasing appearance consciousness among consumers is driving the Global Scar Treatment market

The increasing appearance consciousness among consumers, due to exposure to media is driving the demand for scar treatment market. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2012, about 14.6 million cosmetic plastic surgeries were carried out in the U.S., which increased by 5%, as compared to 2011. These surgeries were carried out for the improvement of physical appearance of individuals. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2014, approximately 177,000 cases were reported for scar revision. The increasing number of surgeries for the improvement of physical appearance is expected to drive the demand of the scar treatment globally.

Global Scar Treatment Market: Competitive Dynamics

Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Smith & Nephew PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care, Pacific World Corporation, Enaltus LLC, Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc., Merz Pharmaceuticals, Revitol Corporation, Quantum, Scarguard Labs, and CCA Industries, are the major players offering scar treatment products. In terms of product offerings, Scarguard Labs is the leading player in the market, providing different scar treatment products. Moreover, Scarguard Labs is a pure play company engaged in producing and selling scar treatment products. Valeant Pharmaceuticals is the leading companies with presence in more than 100 countries followed by Mölnlycke Health Care, which has presence.

Global Scar Treatment Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Scar Treatment Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

• As per the findings of the research, Tropical Scar Treatment market has been the largest revenue contributor to the global Scar Treatment market as compared to other type of treatment. The market for Tropical Scar Treatment was valued at USD 12,884.6 million in 2017 and it is expected to reach over USD 23,493 million by 2024, with a CAGR over 8.8% during the period 2018-2024.

• Based on type of scar, Post-Surgical Scar treatment is the largest segment of the global scar treatment market. The market for Post-Surgical Scar Treatment was valued over USD 6,935.7 million in 2017 and it is anticipated to reach over USD 12,454.9 million by 2024, growing with a CAGR over 8% during the period 2018-2024.

• Based on end-user, Hospitals based scar treatment is the largest segment of the global scar treatment market. The market for Hospitals based scar treatment was valued over USD 8,351.8 million in 2017 and it is estimated to reach over USD 15,268.7 million by 2024, growing with a CAGR over 8.7% during the period 2018-2024.

• North America is globally the largest market for Global Scar Treatment market. This market was valued over USD 7,812.0 million in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR over 10% during the period 2018–2024.

Global Scar Treatment Market: Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global urology surgical instrument market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Market Segmentation: Global Scar Treatment Market

By Type of Treatment

• Topical treatment

• Surface Treatment

• Laser Treatment

• Injectable Treatment

• Invasive Surgical Treatment

By Type of Scar

• Acne Scars

• Post-surgical Scars

• Contracture scars

• Hypertrophic scars & keloid scars

• Stretch Marks.

By End-User

• Private clinic

• Hospital

• Pharmacies & Drug store

• E-commerce

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Global Scar Treatment market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Rest of North America

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

