Animation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, the global Animation Industry market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Animation Industry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animation Industry development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Disney
Dreamworks Studios
Blue Sky Studios
Studioghibli
Bones
Sunrise
Gainax
Gonzo
Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
Akom
Vooz Club
The Walt Disney company
Dreamworks Animation Animation Skg, Inc
Toei Animation Co.
Shanda Games Ltd
Global Digital Creations Holdings
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Application 1
Application 2
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Animation Industry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Animation Industry development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Animation Industry Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Animation Industry Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Application 1
1.5.3 Application 2
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Animation Industry Market Size
2.2 Animation Industry Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Animation Industry Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Animation Industry Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Disney
12.1.1 Disney Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Animation Industry Introduction
12.1.4 Disney Revenue in Animation Industry Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Disney Recent Development
12.2 Dreamworks Studios
12.2.1 Dreamworks Studios Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Animation Industry Introduction
12.2.4 Dreamworks Studios Revenue in Animation Industry Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Dreamworks Studios Recent Development
12.3 Blue Sky Studios
12.3.1 Blue Sky Studios Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Animation Industry Introduction
12.3.4 Blue Sky Studios Revenue in Animation Industry Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Blue Sky Studios Recent Development
12.4 Studioghibli
12.4.1 Studioghibli Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Animation Industry Introduction
12.4.4 Studioghibli Revenue in Animation Industry Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Studioghibli Recent Development
12.5 Bones
12.5.1 Bones Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Animation Industry Introduction
12.5.4 Bones Revenue in Animation Industry Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Bones Recent Development
12.6 Sunrise
12.6.1 Sunrise Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Animation Industry Introduction
12.6.4 Sunrise Revenue in Animation Industry Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Sunrise Recent Development
12.7 Gainax
12.7.1 Gainax Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Animation Industry Introduction
12.7.4 Gainax Revenue in Animation Industry Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Gainax Recent Development
12.8 Gonzo
12.8.1 Gonzo Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Animation Industry Introduction
12.8.4 Gonzo Revenue in Animation Industry Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Gonzo Recent Development
12.9 Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
12.9.1 Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Animation Industry Introduction
12.9.4 Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc Revenue in Animation Industry Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc Recent Development
12.10 Akom
……Continued
