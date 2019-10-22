Prostate Cancer Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

The Increasing Cases of Prostate Cancer in Men Is Causing the Growth Of The Prevention And Treatment Of Prostate Cancer Technologies And Global Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prostate Cancer Industry

Description

The prostate is a small gland that is walnut shaped and is a part of the male reproductive system. This gland helps produce fluid that helps in the transportation of sperms. Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that affects the prostate glands. Men over 50 years of age are easy targets for this type of cancer and genetics also seem to play a role in increasing the chances of developing tumors. This is, in fact, one of the most common types of cancer in men.

There are many treatment solutions offered for prostate cancer and this is considered one of the advantages of this disease. The treatments vary from mere surveillance to active chemotherapy and bone-directed therapy. The increasing cases of prostate cancer in men all over the world are creating a demand for quality treatment solutions and this is one reason why this industry is looking at positive growth. However, the regulatory environment of treatments by government bodies is considered a restraining factor to the growth.

This report is a study of the different types of treatment plans available for prostate cancer and their scope for growth in the market. The report picks up historical and current data on market growth and compares this with numerous primary and secondary studies to forecast the growth of the market in the coming years. Some of the factors that are investigated by this report are the market share, market growth, revenue of the market and the increase in CAGR.

Market Segmentation

Depending on the screening for diagnosis, the report segments the prostate cancer treatment processes into different types. PSA testing, Digital Rectal Exam (DRE), prostate biopsy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hormone therapy, External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), prostatectomy and brachytherapy are some of the testings that are included in the study. This report also conducts research on the demand for Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) screening and the different controversies that surround this process. Different kinds of therapies like inhibitors of kinase signaling pathways, proteasome inhibitors, combination therapy, therapeutic vaccines, angiogenesis inhibitors, and immunotherapeutic agents are a part of the study too.

Regional Analysis

The increase in the cases of prostate cancer all over the world is analyzed by this report. Based on the analysis, it segregates the market geographically into areas where the scope for treatment is high and those regions that still have little awareness of prostate cancer treatment options. The key players in these regions are identified and their scope for growth, their market share at present and in the future, their production capacity and their expansion options are discussed. This report also makes a note of the submarkets that this industry creates.

Industry News

In April 2019, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies submitted a supplemental new drug application for the drug called ERLEADA. This drug recently got FDA approval. This will use androgen deprivation therapy along with Erleada to help treat prostate cancer.



