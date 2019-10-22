Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs and Dietary Supplements: Global Market Development and Future Outlook
The Increasing Use of OTC Drugs for Minor Health Treatments Boost Up The Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs And Dietary Supplements Global Market
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs and Dietary Supplements Industry
Description
Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are those that are available freely to customers without requiring a prescription. These drugs are governed by regulatory agencies throughout the world to ensure they contain safe ingredients. Dietary supplements are products that provide nutrients to the person consuming them. These can be in the form of pills, liquid or capsules. Both over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and dietary supplements are in demand these days.
The trend of choosing over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and dietary supplements to treat minor health conditions is on the rise. This means that this industry is looking at positive growth in the coming years. Unhealthy food habits are getting common with the current generation and this is also creating a demand for dietary supplements to ensure people meet their nutritional requirements. However, stringent regulations on the production and distribution of these medications are a restraint to the growth of the market.
This report talks about the global, regional and individual company level over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and dietary supplements market. It analyzes various factors that affect the market growth and estimates what the growth rate, revenue, sales and CAGR of the market would be for the forecasted years up to 2021. The current and the past market trends are also analyzed and they, along with multiple primary and secondary research studies, are used to project the future growth trends.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2820020-over-the-counter-otc-drugs-and-dietary-supplements-global-markets
Market Segmentation
Both branded and generic over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and dietary supplements are available in the market. This report talks about the difference between both these types and their potential demand in the market at present and in the future. The potential supply and demand of these types of drugs and supplements and how it will affect the growth rate of the market is discussed in detail. The areas that these drugs and supplements are used in and which area of application will create the most demand are also identified in the report. The key players in the markets and their growth rate and market position is investigated by the report too.
Regional Analysis
The over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and dietary supplements are manufactured and sold in different parts of the world. Top regions like North America, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, etc. are included as a part of this study. The key players in these regions are identified and their expansion plans and growth strategies are talked about. The report also the opportunities these regions will provide to different stakeholders for growth and expansion. The point of sales and the distribution channels of these regions are mentioned in detail too by the report. Sub markets created by this report are identified and their scope for growth is also a part of the study.
Industry News
As a first time in India, the Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) has announced that it has plans for setting up regulations for the sale of OTCs. This regulation will help control over-use and sale of these over the counter drugs.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2820020-over-the-counter-otc-drugs-and-dietary-supplements-global-markets
Company profiles of major players in the field
Alacer Corp.
Alcon Inc.
Alfresa Pharma Corporation
Alkalon A/S
Allergan, Plc.
Alliance Healthcare
Alticor
Arkopharma Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques)
Aspen Holdings
Aspen Pharmacare Australia Pty. Ltd.
Bausch & Lomb
Bayer Healthcare Ag
Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
Carma Laboratories, Inc.
Chattem Inc.
Cilag Ag
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.
Derma Sciences
Eyescience Labs
Fertin Pharma A/S
Gaba Gmbh, Pc
Galderma S.A.
Gemini Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Genomma Lab International
Glaxosmithkline Plc
Kowa Company, Ltd.
Lake Consumer Products, Inc.
Manx Healthcare Limited
Mcm Klosterfrau Vertriebs Gmbh (Klosterfrau Healthcare Group)
Meda Ab
Melaleuca, Inc.
Merck Canada
Merck China
Merck Corporate Headquarters
Merz Pharma
Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Nepentes Sa/Nepentes Pharma Sp. Z O.O.
Neutrogena Corp.
Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd
Novartis International Ag
Now Foods
Perrigo Plc
Pfizer Inc.
Pgt Healthcare (Division Of Procter & Gamble)
Pharmavite Llc
Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Piramal Healthcare Ltd
Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.
Reckitt Benckiser (North America) Inc.
Reckitt Benckiser Plc.
Recordati Pharma Gmbh
Revolymer (U.K.) Ltd
Sage Products Llc
Sanofi
Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Shaklee Corporation
Stada Arzneimittel Ag
Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Tisso Naturprodukte Gmbh
Wellspring Pharmaceutical Corporation
Zeavision, Llc
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2820020
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
08411985042
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.