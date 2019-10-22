OSINT Market 2019 : Applications, Market Assessments, Key Players Analysis, Share, and Forecasts to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

OSINT Market 2019

The global OSINT market is likely to grow in a significant manner. Open source intelligence or OSINT is the need of the hour as it helps in improving the massive squares of unclassified sources and isolate great data, restricting unimportant information. The worldwide market for OSINT is increasing due to quick extension of the open source open database and growing danger of cyber threat across the world.

Key Players

Palantir Technologies, Inc. (US), CybelAngel (Paris), Intrinsec Security Inc.(Canada), Sail Labs (Austria), Digimind (France), KB Crawl (US), Recorded Future Inc.(US), Dataiku (US), Dassault Systèmes(France), Thales (France), Nice Systems (Israel), Verint Systems (US), Expert System (Italy), among others are some of the major players in the Global OSINT Market.

OSINT is used in business intelligence functions, national security, and law enforcement. The national security agencies apply open-source intelligence to investigate, predict, prevent and prosecute the criminals including terrorists as well. Some other key factors that are driving the growth of global open source intelligence market are increasing amount of data across the globe. However, lack of qualified personnel to handle the accumulation of data might act as the hurdle for the growth of open source intelligence market.

Surge in social networking sites have resulted in increasing large amount of user-generated content which include images, videos, personal, and professional information as well. Also, increasing wireless networking technologies and rising adoption of cloud platform globally will trigger the growth of the OSINT market in the coming years. The OSINT autonomous tools help in providing real-time analysis to the organization and due to rising demand for real-time valuable data, the demand for the open source intelligence market is also expected to increase in the future.

Market Segmentation

The global market for OSINT market has been segregated into security type and application. Based on the types, the market has been divided into content intelligence, human intelligence, dark web analysis, data analytics, link/network analysis, text analytics, big data and artificial intelligence. Based on its application, the market is divided into military & defense, private sector, homeland security, national security and public sector. By using OSINT, companies and business can access data remotely for analysis purpose.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis will offer complete understanding about the region wise developments. The global market of OSINT has been analysed across Northern America, Europe, India, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia, South America and Middle East Africa. North American market holds the maximum OSINT market share, post the 9/11 attacks, there has been an increased adoption of the security policies and open source intelligence agency was introduced with an aim to ensure safety. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific region is expected to expand in an influencing way from 2018 to 2026. Key factors attributing the rapid growth of the market include increasing adoption of digitalization and growing technology which in turn has created huge volumes of data. Also, increasing cyber-attacks across the world will further boost the OSINT market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global OSINT market is formed by some of the leading key players that are operating in the market. IN order to ensure maximum safety and security and to reduce cyber threats, key players are looking for the ways to enhance their market presence and might foray into new regions as well in the coming years.

