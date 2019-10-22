IRI To Congress: Celebrate National Retirement Security Week By Passing Secure Act

Congress can celebrate National Retirement Security Week by passing the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congress can celebrate National Retirement Security Week (October 20-26) and boost the retirement prospects of millions of American workers by passing the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act and sending it to the president.“Passing the SECURE Act would show all Americans that Congress can deliver much-needed solutions,” said Wayne Chopus, Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) president and CEO. “The SECURE Act addresses serious concerns for American workers who someday hope to achieve a financially secure retirement.”IRI is a leading advocate for passing the SECURE Act, the most comprehensive retirement legislation in more than a decade. The bipartisan measure overwhelmingly passed the U.S. House of Representatives in May by a vote of 417-3. It is currently stalled in the U.S. Senate.The SECURE Act contains many common-sense measures to help Americans overcome obstacles they now face to save saving for their retirement,” Chopus said.The measure would expand and preserve opportunities to save for retirement; increase access to lifetime income products; help savers make more-informed decisions about their retirement finances; enhance features of workplace retirement plans; and address the increased risk of people outliving retirement assets due to longer lifespans.“We are taking every opportunity to keep this critical issue at the forefront of Congress’ agenda and National Retirement Security Week provides a perfect reminder,” Chopus added. “We know that strong bipartisan support exists to pass this legislation. It’s time we take “yes” for an answer and get this done.”**********The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) is the leading association for the entire supply chain of insured retirement strategies, including life insurers, asset managers, and distributors such as broker-dealers, banks and marketing organizations. IRI members account for more than 95 percent of annuity assets in the U.S., include the top 10 distributors of annuities ranked by assets under management, and are represented by financial professionals serving millions of Americans. IRI champions retirement security for all through leadership in advocacy, awareness, research, and the advancement of digital solutions within a collaborative industry community. Learn more at www.irionline.org



