Formerly Incarcerated Lawyer Runs For Congress. If Elected, Would be the First Formerly Incarcerated Female in Congress

Sarah Gad 2020 Watch Sarah Gad's Powerful Campaign Video Equality for All

Sarah Gad is a Democratic candidate for US Congress in Illinois' 1st District. Her campaign is focused on criminal justice reform and ending gun violence.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Gad is a Democratic candidate for the United States House of Representatives in Illinois' 1st Congressional District. She is running against tenured incumbent, Bobby Rush. Mr. Rush, who has been in office for 27 years, is known for missing more votes than any other congressperson in history.

"Complacency in leadership is unacceptable—particularly at a time when we are dealing with such huge challenges, like income inequality, mass incarceration, a deadly public health crisis, the apocalyptic threat of climate change, a holocaust at our southern border, routine mass shootings, religious persecution, pervasive hatred and bigotry, and a president who is destroying our democracy by compounding all of these issues." - Sarah Gad

Sarah was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota in 1987 to first-generation immigrants. After battling an opioid addiction that landed her in jail, Sarah chose to attend law school to pursue criminal justice and drug law reform; she has spent the last several years fighting for justice and equality on behalf of others in her community who have been marginalized or disenfranchised. Sarah is also the founder of two highly successful Chicago-based nonprofits: Jacket Change, which provides winter clothing and coats to the Chicago homeless, and Addiction-2-Action, which expands access to treatment for opioid addiction in correctional facilities and disadvantaged communities. Click here to watch her powerful campaign video.

Sarah Gad 2020 Official Campaign Video



