Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2025

Portland cement refers to the most common form of cement that is used all over the globe. The global ordinary Portland cement market is expected to ascend at a fast rate over the forecast period, as per this latest report. OPC is manufactured by combining several elements such as silicon, calcium, aluminum, iron, and other ingredients. Ordinary Portland cement can be segmented in various types of grades which enables the user/buyer to understand the different properties of the cement in question such as durability and strength. Rising demand in making concrete, stucco, grout, and mortar is anticipated to contribute to the ascesion of the global ordinary Portland cement (OPC) market over the forecast period.

Apart from this, lower cost of OPC and easier availability of the materials required for the manufacturing of Portland cement are other factors contributing to the upscaling ordinary Portland market over the forecast period. Materials such as limestone, naturally occurring materials, and shale are easily available, which is providing an added impetus to the growth of the ordinary Portland cement (OPC) market. However, even though the global ordinary Portland cement market is witnessing seamless growth during the forecast period, there are certain factors that are restraining the global ordinary Portland cement market growth. Severe exposure to protland cement is known to cause several health issues, which also includes fatal diseases such as chemical burns and lung cancer. In addition, the mining, manaufacturing, and transport of cement requires higher push, which in turn, is expected to have a negative impact on the market growth.

Further, Portland cement has found different applications such as infrastructure, cement bricks, construction plasters and screeds. A rapid development in the construction sector is estimated to drive the global ordinary Portland cement market. All these factors are bound to have a compounded impact on the ascension of the global ordinary Portland cement market.

The global ordinary Portland cement market is studied for different segmentation aspects such as type, application, and region. Based on type, the global ordinary Portland cement market is segmented into grey Portland cement and white Portland cement. Based on application, the global ordinary Portland cement market is segmented into residential, infrastructure, and semi-residential.

The global ordinary Portland cement market is analysed for the regional segments of North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the MEA, and Europe. Skyrocketing developments in the construction, cement bricks, plasters, screeds, and cement bricks are bound to drive the global ordinary Portland cement market over the forecast period. North America is estimated to witness fast paced ascension, as compared to other regional segments. On the other hand, Aisia Pacific is estimated to grow at a speedy rate over the forecast period. China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are some of the prominent players in the industry.

October 2019: Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently demonstrated an experimental way of manufacturing cement.

