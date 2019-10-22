Vinyl Flooring Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Vinyl Flooring Market: Global Analysis,Share, Trends, Application Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Vinyl flooring is a popular option among homeowners, especially in the bathroom and kitchen applications. A synthetic cousin of linoleum, vinyl flooring is stain and water-resistant, extremely versatile, and elegant flooring option. Vinyl flooring provides good durability for the cost, which makes it even more popular among customers. Vinyl flooring is installed in commercial settings where huge traffic is a constant, or where a clean environment is desired. Vinyl flooring is also a cost-effective and versatile choice for any household. In the home, vinyl tile flooring can be installed where a significant amount of moisture is expected. These flooring options are also used in remodels to replace higher maintenance flooring, such as carpet.

Surging demand for cost-efficient, low maintenance, and lightweight construction materials in residential and commercial construction applications is expected to drive the market for vinyl flooring. Also, superior comfort and noise control offered by vinyl flooring are expected to propel the product demand in multistory building construction. Changing customer preferences toward low maintenance flooring solutions are anticipated to drive the vinyl flooring market. Vinyl flooring is the most efficient type of resilient flooring solution. Customers are shifting their preferences from traditional stone floorings to resilient floorings owing to their easy maintenance, lightweight, and cost-effectiveness.

An increasing number of multifamily houses to accommodate the growing population is anticipated to have a favourable impact on vinyl flooring sales market growth. Technological advancements by vinyl flooring manufacturers to innovate self-adhesive floorings have supported the market growth. Moreover, rising investments by the leading market players to offer customized vinyl flooring solutions in different colours, textures, design patterns and dimensions are expected to fuel product penetration in the construction sector. Vinyl flooring has a shorter lifespan as compared to its wooden counterparts. Also, these flooring options cannot be easily repaired and are difficult to replace. All these factors can have a negative impact on the vinyl flooring market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global vinyl flooring sales market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, applications, and regional markets.

Based on the product types, vinyl flooring can be classified into-

Laboratory

Sewer

Other

Based on end-users/applications, the vinyl flooring market can be segmented into-

Acid Proof

Alkali

Corrosion Resistant

There are three major types of vinyl flooring solutions, including Vinyl Sheets, Luxury Vinyl Tiles, and low-maintenance Vinyl Tiles. Vinyl flooring finds multiple applications in the residential and commercial construction sector. Commercial construction segments, including shopping malls and hotels, are anticipated to be the major end-users of vinyl flooring as it offers cost-effectiveness along with exceptional aesthetics. Designers and architects are highly interested in using vinyl flooring in commercial applications, which is expected to strengthen product demand.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Southeast Asia are the major regions contributing to the growth of vinyl flooring sales market. The Asia Pacific is the dominant market for vinyl flooring. Earlier, ceramic tiles dominated the Asia Pacific flooring market. However, consumers now demand variation in the product and better designs. This factor is likely to have a positive impact on vinyl flooring market growth. China has been the substantial vinyl flooring construction market in the region. Also, the architects and designers operating in China prefer to use vinyl flooring in most of the commercial buildings, such as hotels and malls. Furthermore, changing construction trends in the country to develop unique architectural structures are likely to have a favourable impact on vinyl flooring market growth. The demand for vinyl flooring in the United States is expected to grow at a steady pace.

Global Vinyl Flooring market competition by top manufacturers/players :



DuPont

Karndean

LG Hausys

Forbo

Mannington Mills

USFloors

Kraus Flooring

Tarkett

Parterre Flooring

Mohawk

Milliken & Company

IVC US

Universal Building Products

Gerflor

Industry News

Adore Floors, an excellent LVT manufacturer, has recently launched the modern range of flooring solutions with recycled materials having an extreme amount of LEED credits. The organization has also launched the advanced NanoSilver technology to produce germ-free and sterile flooring products. Further, Adore Floors have also introduced MicroCeramic hardening agent that can also be used to enhance flooring lifespan.

