DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

The rapidly evolving technological landscape has forced companies to come up with unique solutions that prevent them from malicious attacks. Digital assets like un-released movies and cryptocurrencies need solutions that are worth their value. This has led companies to come up with unique strategies and solutions that last long.

One such technology that has expanded rapidly across the globe is the DDoS protection and mitigation systems. These systems have been a huge hit and are adopted by leading companies all across the globe.

DDoS stands for distributed denial of service. In this following method, hackers hijack several systems and send huge traffic to the desired website. The website, being unable to handle the traffic, collapse in a few minutes.

Key companies in the field

The DDoS protection and mitigation industry are characterized by some of the leading names in the industry. Some of the notable names in the field are F5 Networks, Radware, Neustar, A10 Networks, Nsfocus, and several other companies. These companies know the market inside out and know what works and what does not.

Segmentation

Several factors can characterize the DDoS protection and mitigation industry. The industry can be primarily segmented into two major factors, namely, product-based and the end-users based.

The smartphone owners, governmental agencies, data centers, and private organizations need DDoS protection and mitigation products extensively.

Based on the products, the industry can be segmented into UDP Flood, HTTP Flood, ICMP Flood, SYN Flood, and others.

Factors affecting the growth prospects of the industry

There is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. Lack of strong security protocols need for solutions to secure digital assets, and the need to store customer data securely has helped the industry grow by leap and bound in recent years.

The bigger corporations are generally the major targets. In case of any mishappening, the corporations are to be blamed. Hence, an increasing number of companies have been adopting security solutions, which has thus helped the industry flourish in recent times.

Further, the growing adoption of IoT enabled industry has forced manufacturers to come up with unique solutions to make the devices secure. However, lack of technical skills and the unawareness has been hurting the growth prospects of the industry.

Key Geographies

DDoS protection and mitigation are the need of the hour of every major corporation across the globe. However, the United States has emerged out as the most lucrative market for the industry. The nation is the abode of several multinational companies and hence is facing some severe threat in the region.

The Asia Pacific region comes next. The increase in government spending and the rapid expansion of new solutions in the industry has helped the industry grow by leap and bound in the next few years.

Latest News:

The global DDoS protection and mitigation industry hit a major high in the year 2018, and the industry is expected to grow further at a compound annual growth rate of xx percent for the next few years. By the year 2025, the industry is expected to cross a significant milestone.

