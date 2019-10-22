Morel Mushroom Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Morel Mushroom Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Morel Mushroom Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Morel Mushroom Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Morel Mushroom market. This report focused on Morel Mushroom market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Morel Mushroom Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Morels are the most desired mushrooms in the world. Unlike other edible mushrooms such as Oyster and Portobello, Morel Mushrooms are not grocery farmed but are gathered from the wild and possess substantial economic importance.

The morel mushrooms thrive in burnt areas such as areas after forest fires. The edible part of the morel mushroom is the fruiting part of the underground organism called ‘mycelium’ that is symbiotically attached to the trees. Morel Mushrooms cannot be defined of a specific shape, size or color. Their shape varies from puffed up round pear shaped to flat oblong rectangular. They can be grey or yellow in color and the size may vary from few inches to half a feet. However, all the Morel Mushrooms have a similar honeycomb like structure on the exterior which helps the hunters to identify them.

Among Asian countries, China and India are the significant manufacturers of morel mushrooms due to favorable environment condition, also cheap and high availability of laborers. Asia-Pacific represents the considerably high market share and is expected to grow substantially in the forecast period. North America is experiencing a rapid growth in terms of morel mushrooms consumption due to rising demand for specialty mushroom across the region. Europe is also expected to be the major consumer for morel mushroom. Increasing demand for specialty mushroom in restaurants is expected to drive the market growth across the region.

This report focuses on Morel Mushroom volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Morel Mushroom market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Morel Mushroom in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Morel Mushroom manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wiebke Trading

Lijiang Huali Bio-Product

Georgian Herbs

Segur Obier

Liaoning Huixin (Fusen) Food

Ekofrut

Niba Ltd

Sai Saffron

Virgin Food Technology

Kashmir Walnut Group

Yunnan Green Wild Funji

Kashif Hussan

John and Joel Corporation

Kunming Johnleemushroom

Konkordia Food

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Black Morels

Yellow Morels

Half Free Morels

Segment by Application

Retail Sales

Online Retail

