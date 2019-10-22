Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs Market - Global Industry Growth, Opportunities and Forecast – 2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To prevent risk, Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs should be taken following the instructions. One must avoid the medicine that may interfere with their well-being. The instructions on a particular drug must be followed and if not understood then assistance from a pharmacist or a family doctor can be taken as a preventive measure. It is important to read the drug facts label carefully to find out the symptoms that specific medicine treats and check for the problems it may create to people with certain health problems.

Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs are convenient and are easily available in pharmacies and groceries. It is cost-efficient as a doctor’s prescription costs more. Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs saves time and money and provides self-control over health and well being. Over The Counter (OTC) drugs are safe if taken sparsely and correctly by following the usage dosage and instructions. The market of Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs will grow extensively with the increase in the self-medication approach. Patients make an independent decision on the minor illnesses that subsides with Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs.

Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs are the medicines that can be bought without a prescription from the counter. It is generally taken for minor health issues. Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs are usually safe if the instructions of a physician or on the label are being followed. Over The Counter (OTC) drugs are used to relieve pains, aches, or itches, to prevent or cure diseases, to manage migraines and allergies. Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs must be taken sensibly to avoid mistakes.



Major Key Players:

Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Valeant (Canada), Perrigo Company plc. (U.S.), Sanofi-Aventis (France), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Takeda Pharmaceuticals company Ltd. (Japan)

Segmentation

The global Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs market can be segmented into types – Cough, Cold and Flu products, Gastrointestinal Products, Pain Products, Vitamins and Minerals, Weight Loss/Diet Products, Ophthalmic Products, Sleep Aid Products, and others. Cough, Cold and Flu products include cough suppressants that provide relief for a short period. Expectorants can break up congestion in the chest by thinning the mucus in the airway. Sleep Aid Products usually contain one or two primary ingredients. Ophthalmic Products are used in the case of conjunctive, the conjunctiva sac, or the eyelids. Based on application, the global Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs market is segmented into – Liquids, Sprays, Tablets, Ointments, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Under Region, Europe and North America’s market of Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs will acquire maximum market share due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing demand of Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs. South America’s Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs market will show promising potential in the market. The Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs market of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) will show exponential growth due to the increasing demand for Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs. Asia-Pacific (APAC) market will show extensive growth due to the increasing habit of self-medication and expensive healthcare cost. Asia-Pacific market to expand at a rapid pace owing to the convenience of buying Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs directly.

Industry News:

September 24, 2019. A list of over-the-counter medicines has been made by the Government under a separate schedule by bringing changes in the drug law with stringent regulations of pricing, quality, and advertisement of these products. The goal is to reduce the cost of treatment and promoting self-care without compromising patient safety. It will define different criteria and conditions for any medicine to switch from prescription drugs to OTC category.



