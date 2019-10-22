Paper Packaging Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Paper Packaging is widely accepted throughout the world, owing to its eco-friendly nature and lightweight packaging features. Due to the low cost and environmental sustainability as compared to its counterparts, paper packagings are preferred by many people across the globe. These days, the level of environmental consciousness has increased to a significant level among the public, which plays a key role in the growth of this industry. Apart from eco-friendliness, features like durability, light-weightiness, cost-effectiveness, and non-toxicity are the driving forces for the expansion of this industry during the forecast period.

Deforestation for the production of paper resources is the only restraining factor for industry growth. Currently, big companies are merging into themselves to become more competitive and cost-effective in the market. Due to globalization, the import and export have increased significantly. The rapid increase in import and export and the growing support sector will be instrumental for the market in the near future. Food and beverage industry is the major supporter of the Paper Packaging industry and helps to reach a good volume of customers globally and in numerous local areas. Paper Packaging market is showing an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3% in 2019.

Market Segmentation of Global Paper Packaging Market

The global Paper Packaging market is segmented by Product Type, Application, and Region. By Product Type, the market can be divided into cartons, corrugated, folding boxes, paperboard, and others. Among these, Paperboard contributes to the highest market share owing to the increasing use in retail packaging and its high strength.

On the basis of application type, the market is divided into food, pharmaceutical, industrial, and others. Food segment accounts for the largest market share due to the growing population and high disposable income, which drives the demand for packet food.

Geographical Market Segmentation of Global Paper Packaging Market

The international Paper Packaging market includes a number of regions and countries. Some of them are North America, Canada, Mexico, the USA, Europe, Russia, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, the UK, Asia Pacific, India, Japan, China, ASIAN countries, South America, Argentina, Brazil, the Middle East and African region, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

The forecast suggests that the Indo Pacific region is leading the industry in terms of market share by 2017 and is anticipated to have a dominant market share during the forecast period. Factors like increasing innovation and environment-friendly products will boost the market size in the near future. The presence of densely populated and developing countries in the region such as China and India will further help to boost the market. The Europian region is also anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Current Happenings in Global Paper Packaging Market

In a recent development, DS Smith has completely taken over the Europac group to strengthened its presence in the Europian region. It will help the company to become more competitive in the region. Europac group is a Spanish company, and DS Smith acquired 98.8% of Europac's total share. The CEO of DS Smith announced the development in a video message.

