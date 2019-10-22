Long-Term Acute Care 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological revolutions have seen the light in the intensive care aspect of healthcare, and the patients who are withstanding and surviving acute illnesses and trauma have significantly increased. Chronic critical illnesses refer to the type of patients who require long medical care because of multiple organ system failures, severe muscle weakness, debilitation, and require time in order to heal.

Such patients demand an exclusive medical skill set that combines critical care experience with rehabilitation. The call for acute nursing and medical care goes beyond the expected length of stay of the ones admitted to traditional hospitals. Some specialized hospitals provide extended care for the affected individuals and are known as LTACHs - which stands for Long Term Acute Care Hospitals. These kinds of hospitals were officially set up in the 1980s and are defined by the US Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services as hospitals where patients, on average, stay for 25 days or more.

Long-Term Acute Care is about the services that hospitals provide their patients suffering from acute long term illnesses. The reasons behind the development of long term acute care plans are to assist aging populations, advancing patient care technologies, the boom in need for long-term care services, a growing number of patients who are the victims of long-term acute diseases.

This report treads thoroughly through the details of this market to understand the changes that have been made and need to be made for the betterment of these services.

Major Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Baxter

Fresenius Medical Care

Philips

Cardinal Health

Novartis

Stryker

BD

Boston Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo

Segmentation

The study analyses the world’s long term acute care system on segments such as Types (Blood Devices, Oxygen Delivery Devices, Aerosol Delivery Devices, Advanced Wound Dressings, Skin Substitutes, and Heart Monitors), Regions (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India), and Applications (Respiratory Patients, Transfusions Required Patients, Renal Failure Patients, Prolonged Ventilator Use Patients, Wound Care Patients, and many more).

This study pays attention to the prominent Long Term Acute Care manufacturing sites, production, capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and their overall share in the global market.

Regional Analysis

This study delves deeply into the market side of global Long Term Acute Care, in regions such as the United States, European Union, China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia. A compilation of sales volume, revenue, growth rate and market share for each hospital/company is provided along with breakdown data from 2014 - 2019 and future prediction till 2025.

The most successful companies in terms of performance from regions like the United States, the European Union, and China are analyzed and inspected properly. The key data is sufficient for research.

Industry News

Governments all around the world are spending abundantly in the healthcare sector, and North America’s long-term acute care market is also set to rise. In certain instances, the high cost of the latest technologies, complicated technical interfaces and workflow stop these regions from revamping their Long Term Acute Care system.

