The International Forum on Learning (IFOL2019)

Learning how to learn has been cited as the most important skill for the 21st Century. Attend this forum and learn how we learn throughout our life.

We learn from within the womb till just before we enter the tomb” — Anon

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Forum on Learning (IFOL)14 November 2019. 9.30 am to 6.30pmAnd “Learning Matters: Continuous & Lifelong Learning” book will be LaunchedThe book launch, at IFoL2019, is at 2.00pm, the Ballroom, Royal Lake Club, Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaThe phrase “Learning How to Learn“, has been quoted by Futurist, John Naisbitt, as:“The most important skill for the 21st Century”.Yet, not many of us learn about how we learn, how we could, or how we should learn.As the pace of change and technology increases, we need to learn more, better and faster – but not to memorise so much data - that it will be out of date, as fast as we try to remember it. Instead, we need to learn to master the skills in thinking, language use, socio-interpersonal skills and applying technology that will help us learn better.As our workforce is both young and aging – learning must be Continuous and Life-long - The Forum’s Theme.To these ends, Cambridge Global Learning is organizing this one-day forum on learning, on November 14 this year and to launch the book titled, “Learning Matters”. And, attendance is only USD90!Many of the contributors to the book are also speakers at the Forum. A sub theme is that: It’s Brain Based!Our speakers include Neuroscientists, Coaches, Trainers, Educationists and even Specialists on embryonic learning. For Retirees, learning to upskill or reskill is also a focus, as many still have another 10 to 30 years of productive life.Quoting an Iranian Poet, “From the Womb to the Tomb”.Contact: Prof Dr Peter Shephard,Email: pscredotrust@gmail.com



