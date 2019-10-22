Nuts & Seeds Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Nuts & Seeds Market

Nuts are the dry fruits having one or two seeds. The common thing about all nuts is its shell. The shell is a result of the stony ovary wall at the time of maturity. According to the definition, anything under the shell used in food items can be considered as a nut. Some of the examples of nuts are almonds, chestnuts, pecans, cashew nuts, Brazil nuts, macadamias, and hazelnuts. Pistachios and pine nuts are considered as walnuts. Nuts have high nutritional value like it provides proteins, antioxidants, and healthy oils to a human body.

Nuts are extensively used in snacks throughout the world, as it provides fiber contents and protein, which are incredibly healthy for a human body. Nuts and seeds are the sources of good fats. Nuts like Borges Natura include fiber content, fatty acid, iron, phosphorus, and magnesium. As a result, people across the globe are adopting nuts for a healthy lifestyle.

Multiple new products are expected to launch during the forecast period; as a result, the industry is expected to grow even further during that period.

The forecast suggests that the Nuts & Seeds Market industry is anticipated to show a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025.

Market Segmentation of Global Nuts & Seeds Market

The Nuts & Seeds Market is segmented into products, End-User, and region.

By product, the industry is divided into Nuts and Seeds. Between the two, the Nuts segment captures the largest share of the market. The segment is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the market can further be divided into Independent Retailers, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and others.

Independent retailers community has shown the most significant growth in the last five years. But the rapid adaptation of supermarket ensures the growth of this segment in the near future.

Geographical Market Segmentation of Global Nuts & Seeds Market

The geographical segmentation of Nuts & Seeds Market includes regions like North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Central & South America, and the Middle East & African region.

Some of the focused countries in the report are the United States, India, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Russia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Australia, Germany, France, the UK, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, GCC Countries, and China.

The Indo Pacific region is the most significant contributor in terms of market share due to the presence of agricultural-based countries like China and India. The region is expected to show the highest compound annual growth rate up to 2025.

Current Happenings from Global Nuts & Seeds Market

According to BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health report, salty nuts can be useful to prevent weight gain. Walnuts, almonds, pistachios, and cashews can be used for weight loss. It has no side effects, unlike medicines. The report suggests that half a spoon of walnut daily lowered the risk of obesity by fifteen percent.

