Global Smart Appliances in the Home Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advances in wireless communication technology are fueling market growth for home theater device systems. Smart meters and smoke detectors are also aiding market penetration. The rising electricity costs are a major concern that push customers in households to save energy. In comparison, the growing popularity of smart plugs, smart hubs, and smart locks also drive control systems adoption.

The Global Smart Appliances in the Home market is expected to hit $38.35 billion by 2020, showing a 16.6 percent CAGR over 2015-2020. Smart home appliances are next generation traditional home appliances, equipped to receive, process, and transmit information through smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The growing use of electronics in households has led to higher energy consumption, thereby necessitating the generation of more electricity by power companies. According to the United States Energy Information Administration, the global energy demand is expected to increase by almost 37 percent by 2035.

Smart appliances in the home therefore give both customers and service providers innovative control features along with improved usability, safety, and performance. Entertainment as it provides relaxation and rejuvenation has become an important part of life. A multi-room entertainment control system allows the user to centralize all connected devices, then to simultaneously or independently listen to, watch, and control the equipment in every room of a particular house.



Major Key Players:

Remote Technologies

Samsung

Interface

Haier

Visual Group

Bosch

Gourmia

Dyson

Xiaomi

Market Segmentation:



It is possible to segment the demand for Smart Appliances in the Home market based on size, product, vertical, and area. The connected home appliances market can be segmented by type into Laundry Appliances, Kitchen Appliances, and Water Treatment appliances. Among the form categories, the category of kitchen appliances is projected to lead the global market for connected appliances and a substantial market share of the global market for connected home appliances is anticipated in the other styles group. Based on technology, it is possible to segment the demand for connected home devices into Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. The Wi-Fi technology is projected to be the most appealing product of all these categories in the connected home appliances industry throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

During the forecast period, the Smart Appliances in the Home market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate. Strong economic growth, increased population, improved living standards, and rapid urbanization leading to sophisticated infrastructure are factors driving market growth in this area. China is expected to account for APAC's largest market share. Nevertheless, the demand in these countries is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period with the rise of the smart home industry and the large-scale deployment of hardware and software solutions in China and Japan.

Industry News:

A significant level of deployment of various products such as lighting controls, HVAC controls, safety and access controls, among others, are expected to boost the smart home industry. Due to advances in electronics and communication technologies, the demand for smart appliances in the home is expected to see rapid growth in the future. Factors including rising buying power and changing people's lifestyles have fostered worldwide demand for smart home appliances.

