Strong support from the Royal Navy – SMi’s 3rd Annual Maritime Information Warfare Conference in 4 weeks

Maritime Information Warfare 2019

SMi Reports: Commodore Ian Annett, Royal Navy will be presenting a keynote address at the Maritime Information Warfare Conference in London in less than 4 weeks

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent news, the Royal Navy are developing new structures to significantly transform their command and control (C2). In the article, Rear Admiral Andy Burns, Commander U.K. Maritime Forces and Rear Admiral Surface Ships stated “The Royal Navy is responding to the changing character of maritime conflict and adapting its approach to command and control (C2). Only by doing so, at an ever-increasing pace, will we retain the ability to fight and win.”Burns also believes that large embarked headquarters will become a thing of the past and instead, C2 will be performed by smaller platforms using virtual networks, hardened against cyber-attack and able to function without satellite data links.Maintaining a decisive advantage in naval operations will require capabilities “fit for the information age and in anticipation of machine-speed warfare,” he said.With this in mind, the Maritime Information Warfare Conference , taking place on the 18th-19th November 2019 in London, has strong support from the Royal Navy and Commodore Ian Annett, Assistant Chief of Staff Information Warfare and Chief Information Officer, Royal Navy will be presenting a keynote address on day-one of the event.Commodore Ian Annett will be presenting on ‘Maximising Information Exploitation and C4I Capabilities to Prevent Growing Technology Deficit’, covering:• How best to conceptualise the importance of technology and the competitive advantage it provides• Why technology debt is so dangerous and how to mitigate any disadvantage• Achieving greater efficiency in exploiting information to free up manpower• The benefits of automated systems in realising these goals The meeting will bring together military and industry experts involved in the development and management of information warfare capabilities, and technical experts who will cover the key themes from the Royal Navy's Exercises Information Warrior 2018/19, including: Artificial Intelligence, Information Exploitation and Big Data, Cyber Security and Defence, Command Control Communication and Computers, Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance, and many more.The brochure with the agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/einpr9 As the first and only event that approaches the concept of information warfare in the maritime domain, this is an excellent opportunity for military and commercial leaders and experts to meet and discuss all aspects of this important subject.With less than four weeks’ remaining, it is advised to register soon to secure a place at http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/einpr9 18 – 19 November 2019London, UKFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor any delegate enquiries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44(0)207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.