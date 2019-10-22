Moving Company Software Market: Global Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Market Growth and Forecast, 2019-2025

Global Moving Company Software Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2025

Rapid globalization has helped people move across states and in some cases, even countries. Moving things can always be a messy affair and hence needs the professional help from different service providers that come up with years of experience. The global moving company is going through a massive tectonic shift with software at its center.

Traditionally, moving companies have heavily depended on offline methodologies, and with the growth of moving company software, an increasing number of companies have been adopting software to streamline the processes.

The global moving company software industry hit a major high in the year 2018, and the industry is expected to grow further at a compound annual growth rate of xx percent. By the year 2025, the industry is expected to hit a major high across the globe.

Key players in the industry

A great number of companies marks the global moving company software industry. Some of the companies come with years of experience and know the market inside out. The leading name in the industry is OPT Runner, Verizon Express fleet. Route4Me, Fleet Manager, StreetEagle, Fleetmatics REVEAL, and many others. These companies have been fighting for the lion share in the major regions across the globe.

Segmentation

Number factors mark the growth of the global moving software industry. The industry can divide based on two major categories, namely, type and application. Based on type, the industry can be divided into two major types – cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions.

The cloud-based solutions provide greater flexibility and are used extensively by smaller firms. Being modular, clients can choose what options they need and what they do not.

On the other hand, based on application, the industry is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium businesses.

Factors affecting the growth prospects

There is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the moving company software industry. Modern-day solutions increasingly replace traditional methods. The software acts as a CRM and allows companies to record even the minute happenings.

From handling the details of clients to sending invoices and managing the payrolls, the software plays a major role in all the activities. The growing awareness among individuals and the stringent laws by the government has helped the industry flourish even in the worst times.

On the other hand, lack of proper training and reluctance in the adoption of software have been the roadblocks for the growth of the industry.

Major geographies

The moving company software has seen a great demand in developed regions like North America and Europe. Greater adoption rates and stringent rules have helped the industry flourish in the region.

Other major geographies include the Asia Pacific region, which has a very low penetration rate. The industry shows some promising signs of growth, and the industry is expected to flourish in the next few years in the region. India, coupled with China, has been the key drivers of growth and presence of a large number of industries in the region.

