Potato Protein Isolates Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Potato Protein Isolates Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Potato Protein Isolates Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Potato Protein Isolates Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Potato Protein Isolates market. This report focused on Potato Protein Isolates market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Potato Protein Isolates Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Potato Protein Isolates industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Potato Protein Isolates industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Potato Protein Isolates types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Potato Protein Isolates industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Potato Protein Isolates business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Avebe

Cyvex Nutrition

Bioriginal

Lihme Protein Solutions

Tereos group

Roquette

AKV Langholt AMBA

Royal Ingredients Group

Meelunie BV

PPZ Niechlow

WPPZ S.A.

Kemin Industries

Stauber Performance

KMC Ingredient

Agridient

Market Overview

According to a new report, the global potato protein isolates market is expected to witness steep growth over the next few years. Increasing number of vegan population, growing consumer’ concerns regarding food allergens in products and nutritious benefits of potato are some of the factors that will drive the global potato protein isolates market in the market. Also, continuous innovations from the manufacturer’s end regarding extraction technique and applications of potato protein are likely to propel the market size in the coming years.

However, some of the challenges that are likely to be faced by the competitors are studied in the report. Higher costs of production and limited consumption of potato protein in the food and feed industries are some of the factors that might restraint the growth of potato protein isolates market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global potato protein isolates market has been segregated into type and application. Based on the type, the market has been divided into Isolates and Concentrates. Concentrates are expected to have higher consumption in the feed industry. Based on application, the market is divided into Meat, Dairy, Confectionery, Processed foods, Beverages and Sports nutrition. Consumption of sports nutrition is expanding globally which is due to increased application of potato protein in sports drinks and weight management supplements will further fuel the market size greatly.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global market of the potato protein isolates market has been segmented across North America, Europe, India, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). European market holds the largest share of the potato protein isolates market. The reason for maximum market share is attributed to the presence of most potato protein manufacturers in the region which leads to the highest production as well as consumption in the region. The Asia Pacific market is also anticipated to be fastest growing from 2017 to 2022 which is majorly due to growing consumer awareness in this region about food allergens in products. Meanwhile rapid use of potato protein in food & beverage, nutritional supplements manufacturing and other related industries in the European regions will further push the market size in the coming years. Potato protein which is mostly used in protein bars, protein shakes, breakfast cereals, processed meats, and meat alternatives in the South American region will further influence the market size greatly.

Competitive Landscape

Due to growing demand of potato protein isolates market, key players are expected to expand their national and international presence in the next coming years. Also, some huge acquisitions & mergers and joint ventures are likely to be witnessed during the projected period.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Potato Protein Isolates Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

