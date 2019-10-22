Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants market. This report focused on Alcohol-Based Disinfectants market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Alcohol-Based Disinfectants industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Alcohol-Based Disinfectants types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Alcohol-Based Disinfectants industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Alcohol-Based Disinfectants business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M Company

DuPont

Ecolab Inc.

BODE Chemie GmbH

Johnson & Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser

Market Overview

Antimicrobial agents that are applied to a non-living body/surface to kill various types of pathogens are called disinfectants. They are mainly used in hospitals and other such locations to kill organisms that are present on the surfaces of the various objects. Most disinfectants are composed of compounds that are potentially harmful to humans and as such should not be ingested. Disinfectants that are created with alcohol are called alcohol-based disinfectants. Different types of disinfectants can be used for different applications that require specific properties like a non-corrosive one or non-toxic disinfectants.

They are chemical germicides that are manufactured with a specific formulation to be used on inanimate surfaces. Alcohol-based disinfectants are most effective when absorbed through the cell membrane of the microbes and this occurs when it is combined with distilled water. Some disinfectants can accelerate the corrosion process of metals and as such should be avoided where applicable. The different methods by which alcohol-based disinfectants can cause the death of pathogens to include oxidizing the microbial cells, or coagulating the proteins that are found in the cells among others.

The report published on the global alcohol-based disinfectants market comprehensively analyzes the market and provides information about the market. This includes the profiles of key manufacturers in the field and their business data. Recent developments in the field and expansion plans of the manufacturers in the field are discussed in detail in the alcohol-based disinfectants market report. Strategic profiling of key manufacturers is performed and a discussion of the product specifications is done and is presented in the report along with a thorough analysis of the sales data available.

Market Segmentation

The global alcohol-based disinfectants market is split into different market segments based on the different types of products and the various applications of different products.

Market split according to type:

• Methyl Alcohol: The simplest alcohol and is a hydroxyl group linked to a methyl group.

• Isopropyl Alcohol: Also known as isopropanol and is an isomer of propyl alcohol.

• Ethyl Alcohol: Also known as ethanol and has a characteristic odor.

• N-Propyl Alcohol: Also known as propyl alcohol with additional isomers.

Market split according to applications: Depending on the different applications that alcohol-based disinfectants can be used for they are categorized into:

• Hand Sanitizers

• Clinical Devices

• Clinical Surfaces

• Others

Regional Overview

The global alcohol-based disinfectants market is divided into different key segments based on the regions that they are located around the world. The different regions that are covered in the report include the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and North America. Key countries that are located in each of these different regions around the globe are also included in the report. The production and demand of the various regions are taken into account along with the regional trade to calculate the regional market share. The market share from the year 2013 to the year 2018 is included in the report in detail.

Industry News

Military helicopters belonging to South Korea have sprayed disinfectants for African swine fever over the DMZ. This is after the confirmation of the outbreak of swine flu in South Korea. The virus is not dangerous to human beings but when pigs are infected it is incurable and is highly contagious.

