Global Organic Pea Protein Market 2025: Analysis and Information for Every Aspect of the Industry

Market Overview

The organic pea market hit a significant high in the year 2018 and has been expanding rapidly since then. The global organic pea market was estimated to be $9.40 billion in the year 2015. The industry is expected to grow to 18.91 billion by the year 2021 and has a compound annual growth rate of twelve percent during the same. The industry is driven by several factors that compound the growth prospects of the industry.

When it comes to the organic pea protein market, there is a slew of factors that affect the growth of the industry positively. Demand for protein and protein-based products, effective sales and marketing capacities, and a robust supply chain has helped the industry grow by leap and bound in the last few years. On the other hand, the easy availability of products both through offline and online channels has affected the growth prospects of the industry.

The rapidly evolving competitive landscape has attracted investors all across the globe and hence has sparked fierce competition among the existing vendors. There are very few factors that affect growth negatively. Lack of awareness among the public has limited the sales of the organic pea protein market products to Tier-1 cities only. On the other hand, high prices limit growth opportunities. However, the analysts remain optimistic about the growth prospects, and the industry is expected to flourish further in the next few years.

Segmentation

The organic pea protein market can be segmented on various factors. These segmentations play a critical role and allow us to have a view of the industry from varying angles. Some of the essential elements are the form, the type, and the application. Based on the form, the industry can be segmented into dry and liquid.

On the other hand, based on the type, the industry can be segmented into isolates, concentrates, and texture. Furthermore, based on the application, the industry is segmented into meat extenders & analogs, beverages, snacks & bakery products, and nutritional supplements. These factors play quite a crucial role and allow us to have a rough idea about the industry.

Regional Overview

The global organic pea protein market has a global presence and has been proliferating in recent years. The developed nations, namely, the United States and parts of Europe, represent the lion share with the United States leading from the front. The Asia Pacific region also shows similar signs of growth and is a massive hit in Southeast countries all across the globe. The lucrative growth opportunity attracts growth opportunities and hence, is viewed as one of the biggest emerging markets.

Industry News

A recent article from Bloomberg highlighted the growth of plant based protein with pea at its center. The meat-substitute pea is compared as its star material that is used extensively by a global startup Beyond Meat. The company’s vegan burger and sausages have played a critical role in the fake meat revolution. The industry is expected to flourish further as the company continues to expand its business.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Organic Pea Protein Market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

AIDP, Incorporated

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Bioway (Xian) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd.

Farbest Brands

Phyto-Therapy Pty Ltd

Shaanxi Fuheng (Fh) Biotechnology Co., Ltd

The Green Labs LLC

The Scoular Company

World Food Processing, L.L.C

Zelang Group

