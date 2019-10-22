Autoimmune Disease Drug Market Overview by 2025 | Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Novartis, and AstraZeneca

Autoimmune Disease Drug Market

Autoimmune Disease Drug Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% During the Forecast Period to Reach USD 153,680 Million By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Autoimmune Disease Drug Market (Indication - Diabetes Mellitus Type 1, Rheumatic Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, Rare Diseases, and Other Indication; Drug Class - NSAIDs, Anti-inflammatory, Interferons, Antihyperglycemic, Immunosuppressants, and Other Drug Class; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Online Stores, and Retail Pharmacies): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. A healthy immune system protects the body against disease and infection. But if the immune system malfunctions, it mistakenly attacks healthy cells, tissues, and organs, the condition caused autoimmune disease, and these conditions can affect any part of the body, weakening bodily function and can lead to life-threatening conditions. The global autoimmune disease drug market was approximately valued at US$ 113,553 million in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 % from 2019 to 2025 and is anticipated to reach 153,680 million during the forecast year of 2025.

A Rising Number of Autoimmune Disease Populations is the Major Key Factor Driving the Market

The autoimmune disease drug market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. As per the study of the National Institute of Health, more than 80 diseases occur as a result of the immune system attacking the body’s organs, tissues, and cells. Considering the prevalence of more than 23.5 million Americans are affected by autoimmune diseases, out of which 75% are women. Thus a rising number of autoimmune disease populations is the major key factor driving the market. Moreover, growing assistance of government and private sectors, increasing reimbursement policies are also contributing to the growth of the market. However, difficulties in diagnosis due to minimal learning about autoimmune diseases and its symptoms as well as long-term side effects of the drugs may restrain the market. However, an increase in biopharmaceutical research companies to develop innovative drugs and innovative approaches for treatment as well as a rise in funding for technological advancement will fuel the autoimmune disease drug market in the future.

Autoimmune Disease Drug Market: Segmentation

The autoimmune disease drug market is segmented by indication, drug class, and distribution channel. Based on indication the market can be further segmented into diabetes mellitus type 1, rheumatic diseases, multiple sclerosis, rare diseases, and others. Diabetes mellitus type 1, rheumatic diseases lead the segment owing to the greater worldwide prevalence of these diseases. Based on stats provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017 around 54.4 million U.S. adults suffer from arthritis equating to about 25% of the population. Based on drug class the market can be is segmented into NSAIDs, Anti-inflammatory, Interferons, antihyperglycemic, Immunosuppressants, and others. Based on the distribution channel the market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, online stores, and retail pharmacies.

Autoimmune Disease Drug Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the market owing to the growing prevalence of the autoimmune disease, additionally, rising research activities to accelerate the development of new treatment options in this region. Europe market holds the second position in the market owing to its rising awareness regarding autoimmune diseases and crucial steps taken by the government and private sectors to improve diagnosis, prevention, and management of the disease. The market in the Asia Pacific region tends to increase in the forecast period due to an increase in healthcare expenditures.

Autoimmune Disease Drug Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players in the autoimmune drug market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, and others.

