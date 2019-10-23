R4G Launches The Glatt Club to Help Fund Hebrew School
Recruiting for Good is inspiring participation in the staffing agency to help fund Kid Causes by rewarding referrals with Kosher dining, and specialty shopping.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join us to help fund kids' Jewish Education and enjoy one $1,000 gift card, or 4 ($250 Gift Cards) to L.A.'s 18 Best Kosher Bakeries, Markets, or Restaurants."
How to Earn Glatt Club Rewards
Must live in Southern California.
1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see how to participate.
2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns a $1,000 gift card.
3. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; R4G donates $1,000 to fund Sunday Hebrew School scholarships.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are making a difference fun and rewarding for people who love to do both. Join The Glatt Club to Enjoy L.A.'s Best Kosher Food for Good."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com
R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Causes. People make referrals and earn Fun Food Rewards to enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com
