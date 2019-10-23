R4G Launches The Glatt Club to Help Fund Hebrew School

We're Making a Difference Fun & Rewarding Refer Your Friends for Tech Job + Make a Difference + Enjoy Food Rewards We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is inspiring participation in the staffing agency to help fund Kid Causes by rewarding referrals with Kosher dining, and specialty shopping.

Join The Glatt Club to Enjoy L.A.'s Best Kosher Food for Good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long. Participate by making referrals to help fund Hebrew School and enjoy The Glatt Club rewards.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join us to help fund kids' Jewish Education and enjoy one $1,000 gift card, or 4 ($250 Gift Cards) to L.A.'s 18 Best Kosher Bakeries, Markets, or Restaurants."How to Earn Glatt Club Rewards Must live in Southern California.1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see how to participate.2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns a $1,000 gift card.3. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; R4G donates $1,000 to fund Sunday Hebrew School scholarships.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are making a difference fun and rewarding for people who love to do both. Join The Glatt Club to Enjoy L.A.'s Best Kosher Food for Good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Causes. People make referrals and earn Fun Food Rewards to enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com



