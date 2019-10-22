Cloud Orchestration Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Cloud orchestration refers to the implementation of programming technology for describing the arrangements and coordination of the automated tasks to ensure a consolidated workflow. It is a complete solution package that helps in hosting, managing, and maintaining different business processes in the large as well as small and medium-sized enterprises. It assists in the management of interactions and interconnections among the private as well as public cloud infrastructures. It helps in the accomplishment of goals by connecting the automated tasks efficiently.

The cloud orchestration finds wide application in the automation and coordination of the multiple end-to-end processes to deliver the desired services to the clients. The software platform helps organizations in simplifying critical processes, operations, and managing tasks. The main benefits of adopting the cloud orchestration are better accuracy, reduction in time consumed by manual tasks, and effective management of heavy workloads. The increase in the demand for optimum utilization of the available resources is a key driver of the global market growth.

The rise in demand for more flexibility and self-service agility further propels the growth of the global cloud orchestration market. The need to enhance decision making and operational efficiency in reporting and analytics services augment the global market growth. The increasing demand for optimizing and streamlining business processes is expected to create opportunities for market growth in the coming years. The lack of technical expertise and the high costs associated with the initial investments hampers the growth of the global cloud orchestration market. The global cloud orchestration market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Global Market Segmentation

The global cloud orchestration market is segmented based on deployment type, application, operating environment, solution, end-user, industry verticals, and region.

Based on the deployment type, the global market is divided into on-premise and cloud-based.

Depending on the application, the global market of cloud orchestration includes cloud service management, API management, cloud Migration, and cloud DevOps.

Based on the operating environment, the global market is categorized into public, private, and hybrid.

Depending on the solution, the global market is segregated into portable service, managed support, monitoring and security, and configuration.

Based on end-user, the global market consists of large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Depending on the industry verticals, the global cloud orchestration market comprises of banking, financial services, and insurance (BSFI), healthcare, manufacturing, retail, media and entertainment, IT and Telecommunication, and others.

Important Geographical Regions

Based on geography, the global market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, South America, and North America.

North America region is estimated to dominate the global cloud orchestration market during the forecast period. The United States is a major contributor to market growth. An increase in the demand for optimized and automated processes accounts for the leading position of the region.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cloud technology and the use of advanced systems will boost market growth in the coming years.

Recent Industry News

In June 2019, OpenNebula announced the bringing of private edge cloud orchestration to the Vapor IO’s kinetic edge. OpenNebula will focus on enabling a flexible and simple framework for the effective management and deployment of edge cloud. The powerful platform will enable the easy orchestration of the cloud resources.

