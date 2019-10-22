Freeze Dried Pet Food Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Freeze Dried Pet Food Market

The freeze-dried pet food is an emerging market across the globe. Freeze-dried food is considered to be the lightweight substitute that is closest to fresh food. The removal of moisture makes the freeze-dried pet food lighter in weight. To remove the moisture content, formulas of low pressure and temperature are used. The freeze-dried pet foods have multiple health benefits like improved digestion, enhancement of overall health and immunity of pets, better oral health, and reduction of allergies.

The increase in the number of pets across the globe is a major factor that drives the growth of the global freeze-dried pet food market. The growth of the nuclear family structure demands more pets as part of the family in western countries. The increase in endorsements and advertising by celebrities further boosts the market growth. The high quality of the freeze-dried pet food products is another driving factor that accelerates global market growth.

Freeze-dried pet food is usually considered to be a supplement food. The lack of the right amount of necessary ingredients is a major barrier that hinders market growth across the globe. The better taste of the freeze-dried pet food further augments the market growth. The high price of freeze-dried food products in developing countries is another restraining factor that affects market growth negatively. The global freeze-dried pet food is estimated to witness prominent growth during the forecast period.

Market Classification

The global freeze-dried pet food market is broadly classified based on pet type, process type, grain type, distribution channel, and region.

Depending on the pet type, the global market is segmented into the dog, cat, and other pets. The dog segment is the leading market across the globe, owing to the increase in the adoption of dogs as pets in most homes.

Based on the process type, the global market of freeze-dried pet food is divided into 100% freeze-dried and freeze-dried or partly freeze-dried.

Depending on the grain type, the global market is categorized into whole grain and grain-free.

Based on the distribution channel, the global freeze-dried pet food market is divided into supermarkets, online stores, retail stores, and specialized pet stores.

Regional Segmentation

Based on the region, the global freeze-dried pet food market is classified into the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America.

The North America region holds the highest share in the global market. The high rate of pet adoption accounts for the leading position of the region. The growth of the pet adoption trend in Europe is anticipated to fuel the market growth of the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Industry News

In May 2019, Geyser Brands Inc. announced the unveiling of the latest brand, WildTails, by its acquisition target, Solace Management Group Inc. The latest brand, WildTails, will produce the world’s first hemp-infused freeze-dried pet food. The product line is developed for both dogs and cats and will ensure the health and wellness of the pets.

