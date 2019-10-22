Subscription Video on Demand Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2025

Subscription Video on Demand Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subscription Video on Demand Industry

Description

The latest report states that the subscription video on demand market is expected to grow reasonably well in the foreseeable future. It also elaborates on various trends prevalent in the market and its growth factors. Improvements in digital technology and the increase in the spread of internet have led to greater access to the internet worldwide. This development has supplemented mushrooming of the market size for the subscription video on demand solutions.

Higher speed in networks has led to a breakthrough in the quality of streaming subscription video. This situation has spurred the demand for personalized content which can be controlled and selected as desired. Also, better affordability of the subscription video on demandmarket is a huge factor that has positive prospects for the future of the market.

Key Playes

Globo Play

Claro Video

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Crackle

HBO

Market Segmentation:

The subscription video on demand market is segmented by type as TV, fixed broadband, smartphone, and tablet. The subscription video market is segmented by application as entertainment, and commercial. The market for subscription video on demand is also segmented on the basis of subscription model as: fixed subscription model, pay-as-you-go subscription model, and premium member subscriptions.

Regional Analysis:

The subscription video on-demand market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is estimated to be the topmost consumer of the subscription video on demand market while the second-largest consumer is Europe. Country-wise demand analysis of subscription video on demand market has revealed that Canada and the US are the leading consumer markets.

Asia Pacific is expected to create attractive market opportunities for the key players in the market due to the significant growth in the industrialization of the region. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, India, China, and Singapore, are going to be significant contributors to the ascension of the subscription video on demand market. This can be owed to the upscaling digitization and the proliferated emergence of fast-speed internet connectivity in the regions. The larger markets such as the US and Canada are observed to stabilize in their growth over the forecast period owing to stagnation and maturing.

Industry News:

August 2019: CBS Corp. and Viacom announced a full stock merger on 13th August 2019 (Tuesday) and the new company is to be called ViacomCBS. Although, it is smaller than the current players in the SVOD market, it has a considerable amount of streaming assets which is a strong advantage.=

September 2019: Apple would launch SVOD service called ‘Apple TV+’ on 1st November 2019 which would be available as an IOS app and would be free for the newly purchased apple users. It would be available to other Apple users at a nominal cost.

September 2019: BritBox which is an ITC and BBC owned streaming service has recently agreed to partner with Samsung TV, Freeview Play and YouViewto bring its services to millions of houses across the UK.

