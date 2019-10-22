BPO Business Analytics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global BPO Business Analytics Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021” New Document

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for cloud-based BPO services has increased significantly over time. Aspects like cost reduction, scalability, reliability, and agility have greatly improved by using cloud-based services.

Large market players like Wipro and IBM are offering technologically enhanced BPaaS solutions. The BPaaS solution helps to re-engineer the business process by using analytical and cloud computing technology. BPaaS is extremely helpful in the HR, Finance, and marketing sectors.

The forecast suggests that the BPO Business Analytics market will show a compound annual growth rate of around 34% by 2021.

The report predicts that the increasing volume of data will be the key reason for the growth of the market in the near future. The large scale use of smartphones, social media, and the internet generates a huge collection of data and demand more storage space. Institutions are focusing more to improve efficiency and profitability by using innovative software systems like customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), SCM, and sales force automation (SFA). By using these innovative analytics tools, companies can make strategic decisions.



Major Key Players:

Accenture

Cognizant

Genpact

IBM

TCS

HP

Tech Mahindra

Capgemini

Wipro

EXL

NTT DATA(Dell)

WNS Global

Minacs

Infosys

Mu Sigma

Aegis

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/824257-global-bpo-business-analytics-forecast-to-2021

BPO Business Analytics Market

The BPO Business Analytics market can be segmented by Type, Application, and Region.

By Type, the market is classified into Procurement, HR, Sales & Marketing, Customer Care, Training, Logistics, Product Engineering, and F&A.

Customer care emerged as the biggest contributor in terms of BPO Business Analytics market share. The segment is anticipated to show a high compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of Application, the market can be segmented into Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, and others. Among these, BSFI sector occupied the major share in terms of market value owing to the increasing adaptation of Information and Technology, in 2016. The BSFI sector extensively uses cloud computing and analytics. SaaS-based analytics software which can be adjusted according to the need of consumers will help the industry to get a flexible IT solution.



BPO Business Analytics Market

The global segmentation of the BPO Business Analytics market includes regions like Europe, Indo Pacific, North America, Latin & Central America and the Middle East and Africa region.

Some of the focused countries are the USA, India, Uruguay, Argentina, Israel, Germany, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Canada, Australia, The UK, France, China, and ASIAN countries.

Owing to the significant increase in the use of analytics in the industries and enterprises, the North America region is expected to be the major contributor in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

The Indo Pacific region is anticipated to show the largest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

BPO Business Analytics Market

In a recent big development, all CRM and ERP will offer blockchain facilities within the next two to three years. The new feature will act as an add on feature for SaaS products. Major industry players have started work on it. The development has the potential to change the fate of the industry.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/824257-global-bpo-business-analytics-forecast-to-2021



Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.