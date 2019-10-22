Choosing a contractor for water damage restoration in Los Angeles

VAN NUYS, CA, US, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Picking the right water damage restoration company in Los Angeles is the difference between a job done right and a botched job.

The experts at ASAP Restoration have some tips for you to consider if you need water damage repair in Los Angeles.

"First, understand that water damage is more than floods caused by too much rain. It can be a pipe under your house that burst. It can be a drip behind the wall that you did not notice for months," said Avi Peretz, owner of ASAP Restoration "The damage created is the same no matter how the water got there."

In the case of broken pipes or leaks, the sooner the problem is found and the leak stopped, the better. In the case of a pipe that sudden breaks and the homeowner sees it, fast cleanup is necessary.

"The longer the water sits, or sprays everything, the more damage it creates. First thing to do is turn off the water to stop the problem from getting worse because of more water. Step two, call the pros to come in to help clean up," Mr. Peretz said. "In the case of a small spill, you may be able to handle it with mops and a fan blowing on the wet area. If it is a lot of water, such as a whole carpet in a whole soaked, call the pros."

Response time is critical. The longer the water sits, the more damage and the more problems it creates.

"You need a company that can respond within hours. ASAP does that. You call, we are on the way. We are available 24/7, holidays and weekends," Mr. Peretz said. "Water damage does not have a set schedule and neither do we."

Also make sure the company has a solid reputation. That means they have a list of customers, reviews on Yelp!, Angie's List and Facebook. Check the references. As Mr. Peretz says, your property is worth taking just a few minutes to make sure you get a reliable water damage repair company.

"Five minutes is not going to matter one way or another. Now, 24 hours, yes that can make a major difference and that is what a fast response is critical," he said. "Check our references. See what our customers have to say, then call us."

