NEW ZKTeco SCOUT Vape Detector has FAST & SIMPLE installations to detect vape, chemicals and sounds!

SCOUT - 21st century technology will change the way schools tackle a growing crisis among our children” — Scott Bohm, Director of Operations at ZKTeco USA

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZKTeco is a leading provider of biometric, RFID, access control solutions, Entrance Control and safety products with a vested interest in education and the future of our children. It has been reported that upwards of 1 in 3 high schoolers are vaping and bringing their vape tools on school campus. ZKTeco USA’s NEW SCOUT IoT Sensor is ideal in alerting authorities when vaping, chemicals, or abnormal sound levels are detected.

SCOUT has 12 unique detection sensors that work in conjunction to detect a multitude of measurements with unlimited customization. It’s one of the only Vape Detectors that detects THC. SCOUT was built with air flow in mind, and the units design allows the sensors to pick up harmful chemicals faster. With multiple sensors and utilizing advanced analytics, settings are adjusted and maximized for the rooms environment, removing false alarms that singular sensors get from body and disinfectant sprays. It is a security product, not a web app so there won’t be any annual cloud fees. SCOUT is able to connect directly to your security monitor and VMS – meaning no need for separate applications. ZKTeco USA can provide support for your grant and aid applications.

About ZKTeco: ZKTeco is a leading global provider of RFID and biometric and RFID security solutions. Product offerings include Biometric & RFID access control panels & readers, Elevator Controllers, Long-range Readers, Metal Detectors, Turnstiles, Baggage X-Ray scanners and biometric smart door locks. ZKTeco designs specialized products for specific markets and provides local support to all its customers. Its U.S. facility includes a large experience center and warehouse along with local sales and service support. ZKTeco is synonymous with technical innovation, quality, speed-to-market, and reliability. For more information, please visit zktecousa.com



