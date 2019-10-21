Bow Wow Dog Houses Announces Update to Signature Series’ Palos Verdes Home

Bow Wow Dog Houses' Palos Verdes Style Home

Palos Verdes Home Now Has Option to be Constructed with Dura Temp Siding Materials for a Variety of Paint Options

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaVista Public Relations NEWS RELEASEBow Wow Dog Houses Announces Update to Signature Series’ Palos Verdes HomePalos Verdes Home Now Has Option to be Constructed with Dura Temp Siding Materials for a Variety of Paint OptionsFor Immediate Release:LOS ANGELES (October 21) – Los Angeles-based Bow Wow Dog Houses has announced that they have updated their Palos Verdes dog house, which is part of their Signature Series of dog homes. The Palos Verdes house was originally designed using natural cedar inserts for the siding, but now can be constructed with Dura Temp siding materials that allow for a variety of paint options.Styled in glassy midcentury modern, this home features a corner window for natural light and adds to the open feel of the floor plan. The Palos Verdes also features a side swinging door for ease of cleaning and added ventilation, and a swing open vent above the door.The spacious style of home measures 37” x 67” with 41” in height in the interior. Flooring options for the house includes, linoleum, hardwood, and standard exterior grade plywood that is painted or stained to the desired effect.Most of the options available for our Standard Series are available in the Palos Verdes model. Bow Wow Dog Houses welcomes customers to use the design options for the home that best suits their particular region, and that will ensure their pet has maximum comfort.“The Palos Verdes style dog house is popular with our customers, mainly because of all of the natural light it allows into the house,” said Larry Hobbs, President and CEO of Bow Wow Dog Houses. “Dogs love to lie in the sun, but sometimes they want to be in their cave, too. This style provides the best of both worlds to make for a very happy dog.”Bow Wow Dog Houses is a product line of parent company Brent-Wood Products, a family-owned and operated company with three generations of woodworking and design experience established in 1963.Fully constructed in the U.S.A., Bow Wow Dog Houses utilizes premium materials made only from environmentally conscious resources. Each and every home is built to the highest standards of safety and comfort. Bow Wow’s Standard Dog Houses are designed with three components – base, home and roof from eco-friendly wood products. From there, clients have the option to select from a variety of material, stain and paint colors, and numerous design features.Visit www.BowWowDogHouses.com to learn more.About Bow Wow Dog HousesBow Wow Dog Houses is based in the Compton area of Los Angeles, residing in a sprawling manufacturing facility that is also home to parent Brent-Wood Products of Los Angeles, a family owned and operated company with three generations of wood working experience and design. Built entirely in its Compton facilities, each distinctive Bow Wow Dog House is hand-crafted with great attention to detail, comfort and safety.# # #CONTACT:MediaVista Public Relations323-316-5228Cara Downscara@mediavistapr.com



