Craig Valine, Marketing Strategist, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Marketing + Performance Strategist- 2019”

Craig Valine, Marketing Strategist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig Valine, Marketing Strategist and visionary of Enhanced Marketing Performancer, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Marketing + Performance Strategist- 2019”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 5,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Craig Valine of Enhanced Marketing Performance into our BoLAA family."

Enhanced Marketing Performance is different from most marketing firms because they are a direct response marketing firm laser-focused on results and ROI using optimum marketing and advertising tools for their clients.

“I’ll show you how to do marketing and advertising the right way,” explains Craig Valine, “using the best practices, practical experience, and passion, we use the most leading edge tactics in ONLINE and OFFLINE marketing to make sure you’re found online, high quality leads are generated, your phones ring, and new customers are added at a profit. We’re serious about results and long-term ROI.”

Interested parties can contact Craig Valine at (626) 219-2726, or personally email him at Craig@EMPResults.com.



