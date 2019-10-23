TicketBust.com Saves California Drivers an Estimated $1,000,000 in Traffic Ticket Costs

TicketBust ticket fighting service

California Traffic Ticket Dismissal Service Reaches Milestone by Helping Drivers Contest Tens of Thousands of Tickets

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ticketbust.com , California’s original ticket dismissal service, is pleased to announce that it has saved drivers an estimate of over $1,000,000 in traffic ticket costs. The team at Ticketbust.com has been helping California drivers fight tens of thousands of traffic tickets over the past 15 years using a legal defense process. Using their online service, available by web browser or free smartphone app, the TicketBust.com system helps drivers avoid the courthouse and submit ticket defense documents by mail.In California, the average cost of a ticket is about $300 ranging from $162 for a cell phone ticket all the way up to $490 for red light tickets and carpool lane violations. Over the past decade and a half, Ticketbust.com has helped tens of thousands of people beat their traffic tickets, resulting in an estimated $1,000,000 saved from traffic ticket fees.“Traffic ticket revenue is a big source of income for California and really just a way to unfairly tax California drivers. For the last 15 years, we have been able to save drivers from being unfairly burdened by traffic ticket fines and an unfair governmental tax.”Steven F. Miller, Ticketbust.com Founder & CEOThe Ticketbust.com system utilizes trial by written declaration, a legal process that allows drivers present evidence and legal arguments as a defense against their traffic ticket without having to appear in court. Ticketbust.com has developed an automated system that generates a complete defense package for fighting traffic tickets in California. Simply upload a picture of your traffic ticket and driver’s licenses and fill out our online questionnaire, then just mail the defense package to the corresponding court.About Ticketbust.comTicketbust.com, founded in 2004 by Steven F. Miller, has assisted tens of thousands of drivers with preparing and filing the necessary paperwork to contest and dismiss a California traffic ticket. Ticketbust.com was originally created to alleviate the tedious and time-consuming process of attempting to contest a traffic ticket by creating a more automated and user-friendly web-based service for California drivers to submit their traffic ticket information and process the necessary documents.TicketBust.com Contact:Steven F. Miller at (800) 850-8038 or Steve@TicketBust.com for more information. 5716 Corsa Avenue, Suite 104 | Westlake Village, CA 91362. More information can be found at https://www.ticketbust.com/ ###Steven F. MillerTicketbust.com+1 800-850-8038email us here



