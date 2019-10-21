Corian Acrylic Solid Surface Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Corian Acrylic Solid Surface Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, October 21, 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Corian Acrylic Solid Surface Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Corian Acrylic Solid Surface Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Overview

Acrylic solid surface is a non- porous low maintenance material that is used for seamless countertop surfaces. These surfaces give an appearance of marble, granite, stone, marble or other naturally occurring materials. The acrylic solid surfaces can be made by a skilled worker and give an impression of the two surfaces joined invisibly. These surfaces are manufactured in sheet form and can be cast into a variety of shapes including shower pans, sinks, and bathtubs. Corian acrylic solid surface is used for surface designing.

Colour and flexibility are the factors to be considered before choosing the engineered materials over the natural stones. Two-part adhesives are used to typically join the acrylic solid surface sheets into desired shapes. Corian acrylic solid surface is composed of acrylic and aluminium trihydrate and was first sold back in 1967. It is made by DuPont and was first developed as a replacement for human bones. Corian acrylic solid surface must be sold and installed by a DuPont certified fabricator.

These installations of Corian acrylic solid surface usually come with a 10-year warranty period covering both product and installation for interior residential applications. The global Corian acrylic solid surface market report focuses on the rise in the use of acrylic solid surface in different applications and the production and import and export of the product in the global market. The report also reveals that nowadays people are steering away from laminating and are looking for an affordable countertop solid surface solution.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Corian Acrylic Solid Surface market. This report focused on Corian Acrylic Solid Surface market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Corian Acrylic Solid Surface Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Acrylic solid surface is a man-made material usually composed of a combination of marble dust, bauxite, acrylic, epoxy or polyester resins and pigments. It is most frequently used for seamless countertop installations. Solid Surface Top Seamless Integral Kitchen Sink, Integral Cove Slash with Wall Panel. Solid surface was first introduced by DuPont in 1967 under the name of Corian.In this report, “corian acrylic solid surface means acrylic solid surface”

Market Segmentation

Based on the type of product the market for Corian acrylic solid surface can be classified as Extrusion Molding Solid Surfaces and Casting Molding Solid Surface. In the extrusion molding, the granules are melted into a liquid which is forced through a die, forming a long tube-like shape. Shapes that can result from extrusion molding include U-sections, T-sections, I-sections, L-sections and circular sections. And in casting molding for solid surface, the liquid is poured into a mold, which contains an empty cavity and is then allowed to solidify. That solidified part is called casting which is taken out of the mold to complete the process. Whereas, based on the applications of the product, the market can be categorized as Residential and Commercial.

Regional Overview

Regions like Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, Africa and the Middle East are the major hubs for the production and manufacturing of the Corian acrylic solid surface market. The feasibility of repairing the solid surface makes it a common use among the users. The key players in these regions are focusing more on improving the heat deformation characteristic because some solid surfaces start deforming at temperatures not much higher than 250 F. The Corian acrylic solid surface is priced to compete with natural stone or quartz surfacing. There are a wide range of colours and patterns available for the acrylic solid surfaces.

Industry News

More than beautiful surfaces, the solid surface market is growing continuously. Wilsonart has launched Fresh Hard Surface Designs which are inspired and derived from nature. In another report, Meganite, a manufacturer of Greenguard Acrylic solid surfaces will be introducing AcryMed, an antimicrobial protection which will protect the surfaces against stains, deteriorations and odour-causing bacteria.

