Stonehill Selected As the 2019 United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year

The United States Chamber of Commerce has awarded Stonehill with the 2019 Emerging Business of the Year Award.

Being selected as the 2019 United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year is a great honor.” — Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill

TAMPA, FL, USA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Chamber of Commerce has awarded Stonehill with the 2019 Emerging Business of the Year Award. The award recognizes a start-up company that has attained outstanding business achievement with fewer than 25 employees and less than 3 years of full-time operation. Stonehill’s selection was announced at the chambers Dream Big Awards Celebration on Wednesday, October 16 in Washington, D.C. as part of the 2019 at CO—Summit for Small and Growing Businesses.

The United States Chamber of Commerce Dream Big Awards is one of the most prestigious small business awards programs in the United States. Companies are evaluated across a set of 5 operational criteria including business growth and performance, business strategies and goals, community engagement, customer and employee relations practices, and innovative business strategies and practices.

Other Florida based companies to win United States Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Awards include Fintech and 3 Daughters Brewing.

Stonehill was founded by well-known entrepreneur, Doug Pace, who had previously been a partner in one of the most recognized digital agencies in the United States. Mr. Pace was recently recognized by the American Business Awards as Entrepreneur of the Year.

“The Dream Big Awards celebrate the very best in American small business – the innovators, risk takers, dreamers, and doers who contribute to our country’s growth and prosperity,” said Tom Sullivan, U.S. Chamber vice president of small business policy. “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor small businesses across the country who embody the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.”

“Being selected as the 2019 United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year is a great honor,” said Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill. “I have been surprised by how fast we have grown and look forward to our future of helping organizations apply design thinking and business intelligence to solve challenging problems!”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and transformation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.