Global Protein Ingredients Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protein Ingredients Market:

Executive Summary

The global protein ingredients market was valued at approximately USD 49.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a healthy growth rate of more than 6.00% over the forecast period 2019-2026. This report defines the market size of different countries in recent years. It analyzes the historic data and anticipates the future prospects of the protein ingredients market.

With increased health consciousness among people over the globe, this market is expected to get influenced by their choices. A number of people are starting to live a healthy life by being conscious about their bodies and diets. Protein ingredients drive widespread market adoption for high nutritional value and functional advantages of the food and beverages industry. Further, governments are also introducing regulations for the consumption of both plant and animal-based protein products, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

The objective of this report is to provide the details of the market size in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. It is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also gives detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Segmentation

The in-depth study of this report analyzes protein ingredients volume and value at a global level, regional level, and company level. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share in the global market. The major players included in the report are Cargill, ADM, Dowdupont, Kerry Group, Roquette, Arla Foods, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Gelita AG

Agarna, and Axiom Foods.

By source, the market is segmented into the animal source and plant source. By form, the market is segmented into dry and liquid. By application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care products, feed, and pharmaceuticals.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, the U.S., Canada, Europe, the UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico and the rest of the world. North America was the largest regional market accounting for over 34% of global market in 2018. The European market is one of the most significant regions across the world. The high-protein trend food and beverages and personal care and cosmetics are gaining a foothold in Germany. The Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate or CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Industry News

In June 2018, US protein ingredients supplier Essentia acquired Danish-based manufacturer Scanflavour A/S. The acquisition united two protein companies and expanded and strengthened Essentia's global presence in protein solutions.

In 2017, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company) brought Nutriance, a range of innovative wheat protein concentrates.

