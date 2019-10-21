Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Programs Targeting Cytokine and Growth Factor Signaling Dominate First-in-Class Pipeline

Summary The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) pipeline is characterized by a high level of first-in-class innovation when compared to other therapy areas and the industry as a whole.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is a systemic inflammatory autoimmune disease that can affect any organ or tissue and is the prototypic autoimmune disease.



While Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) can affect multiple major organ systems in the body, one of its most severe manifestations includes renal (kidney) involvement, known as lupus nephritis (LN).



The high level of first-in-class innovation translates to numerous promising first-in-class targets with strong therapeutic potential. Of the total products in the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) pipeline, 43% are first-in-class, indicating a high level of innovation.



There are currently 146 products in active development for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).Around half of the pipelines are in early stage development, with 74 products in the discovery and preclinical stages.



There are 50 first-in-class programs in the pipeline, acting on 48 first-in-class molecular targets.



Mark Needham, Pharma Analyst, says: “We have assessed all first-in-class molecular targets in the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) pipeline and ranked them based on the commercial potential.We found non receptor tyrosine protein kinase, also known as tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) to have the highest potential.



TYK2 is a key component of the IFN-1 signaling pathway, which is increasingly recognized as a central pathogenic mediator in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). Other first-in-class targets with strong therapeutic potential include those targeting the complement system and adaptive signaling.



Needham adds: “Programs targeting cell surface antigens are prominent, comprising 12% of the pipeline. The remainder is made up of smaller target families, such as complement/adaptive immunity, neurotransmitters and receptors, and hormones and receptors.



The recent report "Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Programs Targeting Cytokine and Growth Factor Signaling Dominate First-in-Class Pipeline", helps in understanding the current disease landscape with an overview of etiology, pathophysiology, disease classification and staging systems and epidemiology. It also helps in visualizing the composition of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) market in terms of dominant molecule types and molecular targets.



- There are 146 pipeline programs in active development for SLE. What proportion of these products are first-in-class? How does first-in-class innovation vary by development stage and molecular target class?

- Which molecular target classes are prominently represented in the first-in-class SLE pipeline? Which first-in-class targets have been identified as most promising for the treatment of SLE? How does the distribution of target classes differ in terms of development stage?

- Across the SLE landscape, there are 112 active companies. Which companies have formed partnerships? Which companies have first-in-class assets in development with no prior deal involvement?



- Understand the current disease landscape with an overview of etiology, pathophysiology, disease classification and staging systems and epidemiology. Visualize the composition of the SLE market in terms of dominant molecule types and molecular targets.

- Analyze and compare the SLE pipeline and stratify by stage of development, molecule type, and molecular target.

- Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class targets. Using a proprietary matrix, first-in-class products have been assessed and ranked according to their clinical potential. Promising first-in-class targets have been reviewed in greater detail.

- Recognize commercial opportunities by identifying first-in-class pipeline products for SLE that have not yet been involved in licensing or co-development deals, and by analyzing company strategies in prior deals through case studies of key deals for first-in-class SLE products.

