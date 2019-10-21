Summary Global small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction capacity is expected to grow by 58 percent during the outlook period (2019-2023), from 26,540 thousand tonnes per annum (ktpa) in 2019 to 41,850 ktpa by 2023 from active, planned and announced projects.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small-Scale LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook - The US Leads Globally on Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816881/?utm_source=GNW

Among regions, North America is expected to have the highest capacity additions from planned and announced projects (new-build projects) globally during the outlook period with 7,880 ktpa by 2023.



Asia and the Former Soviet Union (FSU) follow with capacities of 3,810 ktpa and 3,230 ktpa, respectively, by 2023.



Scope

- Historical small-scale LNG liquefaction capacity data from 2013 to 2018, outlook up to 2023

- Annual breakdown of capital expenditure on new-build small-scale LNG liquefaction projects for the period 2019 to 2023

- Small-scale LNG liquefaction capacity and capital expenditure by key countries and companies globally for planned and announced projects up to 2023

- New-build capex for planned and announced projects by region, key countries and companies

- Details of major planned and announced small-scale LNG liquefaction projects globally up to 2023



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on the small-scale LNG liquefaction projects globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global small-scale LNG industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and outlook of small-scale LNG liquefaction data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the planned and announced small-scale LNG liquefaction projects globally

- Keep abreast of key new-build small-scale LNG liquefaction projects globally

- Assess your competitor’s planned small-scale LNG liquefaction projects and capacities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816881/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.