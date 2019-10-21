Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Epidemiology Forecast in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2028

Summary Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is an autosomal recessive neuromuscular disease characterized by degeneration of alpha motor neurons in the spinal cord, resulting in progressive proximal muscle weakness and paralysis.

The most common form of SMA is 5q SMA, linked to chromosome 5q and its phenotype is classified into four grades of severity (type I, type II, type III, and type IV) based on age of onset and motor function achieved (Amico et al., 2011). Additionally, SMA type 0 is an uncommon form of very severe SMA with prenatal onset (Finkel et al., 2015). In rare cases SMA is also caused by the mutation in another gene and known as non-5q SMA (Verhaart, Robertson, Wilson, et al., 2017).



Epidemiologists utilized historical data obtained from Orphanet to build the forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of SMA in the 5GM. Epidemiologists applied the prevalence of SMA drawn from the above source to each country’s population to calculate the number of estimated diagnosed prevalent cases for each subtype respectively.



The following data describes epidemiology of SMA. Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of SMA in the 5GM from 94,508 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2018 to 99,759 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2028, with an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.56% during the forecast period. India will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of SMA among the 5GM, while Australia will have the lowest. In the 5GM combined, type II SMA made up the highest proportion of diagnosed prevalent cases of SMA and type III made up the lowest proportion of diagnosed prevalent cases of SMA in 2018.



