Ovarian Cancer: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028

Summary Ovarian cancer is the most lethal gynecologic cancer and overall a leading cause of cancer incidence and mortality worldwide. The disease is defined as uncontrolled cell growth in the ovaries, although research has shown that the disease may actually originate in the fallopian tubes.

Epidemiologists used age- and sex-specific diagnosed incidence rates to forecast the diagnosed incident cases, and used the observed survival rates to calculate the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases, taking into account the significant relationship between age and ovarian cancer incidence, survival, and prevalence. Epidemiologists applied country-specific incidence rates of ovarian cancer, wherever available, to each country’s population to obtain the number of estimated diagnosed incident cases.



The following data describes epidemiology of ovarian cancer cases, including both cancer of the ovary and cancer of the fallopian tube.In 2018, the 7MM had 63,331 diagnosed incident cases of ovarian cancer.



This is expected to increase to 66,000 diagnosed incident cases by 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.42%. The increase is driven by changes in incidence rates in the 7MM. In 2018, the 7MM had 180,626 five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of ovarian cancer. This is expected to increase to 191,896 diagnosed prevalent cases by 2028, at an AGR of 0.62%. The US had the highest number of diagnosed incident and five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of ovarian cancer. The development of more effective screening tools for an early diagnosis, including a better understanding of the pathogenesis of the different histologic subtypes of ovarian cancer, would improve survival and increase disease prevalence.



- The Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of ovarian cancer in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in ages 18 years and older across the 7MM: diagnosed incident cases of ovarian cancer; five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of ovarian cancer; diagnosed incident cases of ovarian cancer by cancer stages at diagnosis; diagnosed incident cases of cancer of the ovary by histologic subtype; diagnosed incident cases of ovarian cancer by germline and somatic BRCA1/2 mutations; diagnosed incident cases of ovarian cancer with HRD; and diagnosed incident cases of epithelial ovarian cancer with FR? overexpression.

- The ovarian cancer epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

- The Epidemiology Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



