Probiotic Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Analysis By Ingredients (Bacteria, Yeast), By Application, By End Use, By Form, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Probiotic Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Analysis By Ingredients, By Application, By End Use, By Form, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807239/?utm_source=GNW



The global probiotic ingredients market size is projected to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2025. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness regarding preventive healthcare has emerged as a key market driver. Probiotics play a great role in preventive healthcare as they prevent the occurrence of a disease by strengthening the immune system of the body.



Another significant factor bolstering the product demand across the globe is the increasing investments by key market players in R&D activities with respect to the development of efficient probiotic strains.There have been advancements in the delivery systems used for delivering probiotics in the human body.



Efficient strains have been developed that work in compatibility with these delivery systems. This allows a high number of probiotics to reach the body parts such as the intestines, thus increasing their effectiveness.



Companies have developed and identified proprietary strains for specific applications.These strains meet different requirements possessed by different medical conditions.



Lactobacillus fermentum VRI-003 PCC and Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001 are used to cure Eczema.Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM and Bifidobacterium animalis lactis Bi-07 strains are used to cure cold.



Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus reuteri RC-14, and Lactobacillus rhamnosus GR-1 are effective for treating vaginal infection.



Europe emerged as the largest probiotic ingredients market in 2018, with a revenue of USD 742.2 million. Rising awareness concerning gut and immune health, prevalence of gut-related diseases, and the presence of geriatric population are some of the key factors contributing significantly to the regional market growth. Increasing consumption of animal probiotic ingredients is anticipated to further fuel the regional expansion. Increasing focus on mortality reduction and growth of animals coupled with the need for feed conversion efficiency is expected to trigger the regional demand.



The market participants have been engaging in mergers and acquisitions in a bid to increase their market share.For instance, in December 2017, Royal DSM, a science-based company headquartered in Netherlands announced the acquisition of Biocare Copenhagen A/S, a Denmark-based food supplements manufacturing and supplying company.



The acquisition was intended to expand the former’s product offerings of probiotic gut health ingredients.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In terms of ingredient, bacteria emerged as the largest segment with a revenue of USD 1.74 billion in 2018. The segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period

• In terms of application, probiotic dietary supplements segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period, attributable to the increasing demand for these supplements from various industries including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and functional supplements

• In terms of end use, human probiotics segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period, with animal probiotics segment at a distant second. Advancement in oral probiotic market has contributed to the growth of the human probiotics segment

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. Led by countries such as India, China, and Japan, the Asia Pacific probiotic ingredients market is driven by the increasing adoption of the product predominantly in infant formula

• The market is highly competitive with a sizable number of domestic and international players sharing the market space. Product innovation and mergers and acquisitions are among the key strategies deployed by prominent players to withstand competition

• The key market participants are Ganeden, Inc.; Probiotical S.p.A.; Biocodex, Inc.; Sabinsa Corporation; BioGaia AB; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; and Lallemand, Inc. among others

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807239/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.