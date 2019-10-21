Silane Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Methacrylate, Amino, Alkyl, Mono/Chloro), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Rubber & Plastics), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

The global silane market size is expected to reach USD 2.17 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 4.4%. Rapidly expanding building and construction industry will augment demand for paints and coatings, thus driving the silane market. Furthermore, growth in the automotive industry will fuel the demand for silane-based products. Technological innovations and investments in R&D by various agencies have helped discover an array of applications for the product, such as in paints & coatings, semiconductors, and for medical purposes.



Alkyl, epoxy, sulfur, amino, vinyl, and methacrylate silanes are the major product types, all of which differ in terms of properties and product and application scope.These products help improve adhesion, UV and water & chemical resistance, and pigment & filler dispersion in paints & coatings, thus have the maximum demand in this sector.



Most of the prominent companies are focusing on developing application-specific products to strengthen their presence in the global market. Focus on green technology and environmental sustainability will positively impact the market growth over the next few years.



For instance, standardization of safety regulations, to avoid adverse effects of the product, by National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), International Fire Code (IFC), and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).The silane value chain is characterized by suppliers of raw materials like copper, silver, aluminum, and silicon; manufacturers, distribution channels, and end-use applications.



Companies including ABSCO Limited; Elkem, Gulbrandsen Chemicals, Inc., Dow Corning; and Nitrochemie Aschau GmbH are some of the key raw material suppliers.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Asia Pacific amino silane segment is projected to reach 105.7 kilotons by 2025 expanding at the highest CAGR owing to an increasing product demand in the paints & coatings industry

• China and India have displayed significant growth in medical and construction sector, which is estimated to have a positive impact on the growth of the regional silane market over the forecast years

• Key companies, such as DuPont, have developed raw materials like modifiers, sealants, and compatibilizer resins to facilitate safe and cost-effective packaging due to rising importance of waste reduction and environmental sustainability

• Manufacturers are also focusing on product development, capacity expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures to achieve optimum business growth

• For instance, in June 2017, Wacker Chemie AG formed a partnership with Royal Tech CSP to allow the latter to use its silicone fluid in solar power cells and inaugurated a new production site in Jincheon, South Korea

