Nutritional High Enters Into Partnership in Asia – Signs Exclusive Agreement With Golden Triangle to Bring Family of Brands to North America

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutritional High International Inc. ("Nutritional High" or the "Company") (CSE: EAT, OTCQB: SPLIF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a five-year binding framework agreement (the "Agreement") with Golden Triangle Health Company Ltd. ("Golden Triangle") to manufacture and distribute branded products in North America, effective immediately. To begin, Golden Triangle clients will import products to the US to be infused and packaged.



Golden Triangle is a Thailand-based health and wellness company with a strong family of brands (the “Clients”) including Smooth-E, P80 Natural Essence, Siang Pure Oil, SLC Clinic and the Traditional Thai Herbal Association. Golden Triangle is actively soliciting additional brands from Asia to its portfolio specifically with the purpose of manufacturing and distributing CBD and Cannabis infused products in North America and once permitted, in Asia and Europe. Nutritional High will be responsible for providing North American market assessments for the Clients’ products, and for those products selected will be responsible for infusion, packaging, marketing, distribution and sales of those products in jurisdictions where they are legal.

Products targeted for import already have a strong following in Asia and will initially include: P80 Natural Essence, an all-natural Longan juice clinically proven to improve sleep and made using an exclusive manufacturing process; Siang Pure Oil Red, a topical oil derived from 100% natural herbal ingredients and designed to relieve various bodily discomforts such as aches and insect bites; and Smooth-E Facial Cream, recommended by dermatologists and pharmacists to diminish scars, heal chapped skin and smooth away wrinkles. Nutritional High will also work closely with SLC Clinic and the Traditional Thai Herbal Association to bring additional brands and product lines to North America. SLC Clinic is the leading provider of skin care solutions in Thailand and the Traditional Thai Herbal Association has proprietary formulations for an array of organic herbal products including food, drinks, bath and body, cosmetics, and skin care.

As per the Agreement, the Company will receive a sales fee totaling 35% of gross sales, as well as a fee for each initial product assessment plus applicable expenses. The Company will receive 75% of the sales fee and Golden Triangle will receive 25%. As consideration for entering into the Agreement, Nutritional High has issued 1,050,000 common shares of the Company to Golden Triangle.

“We are proud to have attracted Golden Triangle as a key strategic partner to allow us to be a first mover in Asian focused products, and eventually in Asia,” commented Nutritional High CEO, Adam Szweras. “Golden Triangle is licensing successful products throughout Asia and this partnership allows us to leverage our extensive distribution network and robust manufacturing footprint for a brand-new emerging category with limited risk.”

The partnership between Golden Triangle and Nutritional High is a result of the collaborative efforts between the Company and Tom Kruesopon. Based in Thailand, Mr. Kruesopon is a political operator and businessman who played a major role in advocating for cannabis legalization in his home country. Cannabis was legalized for medical use in Thailand in December 2018.

“The cannabis industry in Thailand is still in its infancy but there are a plethora of opportunities in North America,” added Mr. Kruesopon. “Nutritional High is building a strong brand offering and combined with their existing infrastructure, is the perfect partner for Golden Triangle’s foray into North America. The reverse is true as well. As we see the cannabis industry mature in Thailand and the rest of Asia, Nutritional High will have a dedicated partner on the other side of the Pacific ready to expand into Asian markets as regulations permit.”

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products under recognized brands in the cannabis products industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively with licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.



The Company follows a vertically integrated model with a fully developed strategy for acquisitions in extraction, production, sales, and distribution sectors of the cannabis industry. Nutritional High has brought its flagship FLÏ™ edibles and extracts product line from production to market through its wholly owned subsidiaries in California and Oregon, as well as Colorado where its FLÏ™ products are manufactured by a third-party licensed producer. In California, the Company distributes its products and products manufactured by other leading producers through its wholly owned distributor Calyx Brands Inc. and is entering the Nevada, Washington State and Canadian markets in the near future.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com .

